 
 

Spin Master Going To Court Over Hatchimals

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 12:02pm CDT

 

Spin Master Going to Court Over Hatchimals
Credit: Spin Master
 

How can you avoid purchasing the knock-off toys that could be dangerous?

Spin Master, the manufacturer behind the beloved Hatchimal toys, has taken Chinese manufacturer, Dongguan Moral Region Co Ltd to court. They have accused the company of patent infringement against their Hatchimals. It is a civil proceeding against the company.

Spin Master is safe from any company trying to copy them in the United States because they have a utility patent covering all of the technology used inside of the popular toys. They also have patent applications pending in the European Patent Office, in Canada, and other major markets.

There have been many toy manufacturers that have sued Chinese manufacturers for doing the same thing. These companies are able to make knock-off version of the toys for a cheaper price because the technology isn't as advanced or the parts are low quality. 

"Following the launch on October 7th, 2016, Hatchimals became a global success and continue to resonate with children worldwide," said Ben Gadbois, COO and global president at Spin Master Ltd in an interview with Toy News.  "We are proud of Hatchimals' global achievements and will continue to protect our interests and investments to ensure our ongoing success. It is also important that we raise awareness of these infringing products, not just for our company, but to protect our importers, distributors and the public who value the investments we make in research and development to create revolutionary new play patterns that put us at the leading edge of fun."

It is easier to get the knock-off versions of toys and games, but that doesn't always mean it is a good idea. They use faulty parts that can be dangerous or ineffective. Even worse, they use materials that can be dangerous. With something like Hatchimals, your child's face will always be near the fabric, so you want to ensure that quality materials are used. Buying from the brand name at what seems to be a reasonable price is the best approach to finding toys that are high quality.

If in doubt, always look for the brand name on the box. A quick search on the internet will tell you which manufacturer produced the original toy. You can also perform research on the brand name of the toy in your hand to see if it is a good purchase or not a good purchase.

