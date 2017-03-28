 
 

World's Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From An Orbiting Asteroid

Analemma Tower Credit: Clouds Architecture Office
  • Ambitious Scheme to have Skyscraper hanging from Asteroid orbiting our Planet is Revealed

An ambitious scheme to have a skyscraper hanging from an asteroid orbiting our planet has been revealed.

An architecture company, Clouds Architecture Office, in NYC has revealed a plan for a skyscraper that is truly beyond our imagination.

Termed the “world’s tallest building” the Analemma Tower will be unique since it will be hanging from an asteroid orbiting some 50,000 km above the surface of the earth. The sole method of leaving it for home ground would be via a parachute.  

The orbital path of the asteroid would allow this upside-down skyscraper to travel a figure eight path between the north and the south on a daily basis. Its inhabitants will view the changing landscape beneath them on a 24 hour cycle.

The planning and far-out design behind this as-yet hypothetical skyscraper comes from the same firm that gave proposals for a residence on Mars and a metropolis in the clouds, according to Dezeen via Mail Online.

This anti-skyscraper of sorts allows for the original master plan to be turned on its head. The skyscraper will grow downwards in its construction instead of reaching for the heights. It is a totally new concept that required a genius mind to conceive of it.    

Humankind sure has come a long way from thatched huts. Our impact on the outer environment has been considerable. Since human beings have spread throughout the planet, it is high time we begin the construction of structures in outer space as well.

It is a great area that is being ignored at our peril. Instead of turning to eugenics which is evil or other unnatural methods to curb the population explosion, why not shift it to another planet or skyscrapers hanging from asteroids into our stratosphere. 

The skyscraper will be suspended from an asteroid by a very strong cable. Since this skyscraper does not depend on ground rules (so to say), it can be constructed anywhere in the atmosphere.

The plans say that it ought to be constructed over the Las Vegas of the Middle East, that is Dubai. In 2015, the ESA began to look into asteroid-mining in a serious manner. This would play into such things as skyscraper construction in a very real way.

The rest of the details regarding this hypothetical tower are very complicated and are couched in technological space-age jargon. In many ways, it will be like a space station of sorts.

