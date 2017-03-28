Electric Cars Of 2017

A number of electric cars belong all different styles from hatchbacks to saloons to SUVs are coming in the year 2017.

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X is one of the leading brands that offers luxury electric cars. The company is claiming that it will provide 259 miles. It will have various model variants with different kind of battery powers. The variants 75D, 90D and 100D will be showcased and these will have 75kWh, 90kWh and 100kWh batteries. Its starting price will be £80,400.

Faraday Future FF91

Faraday Future’s already famous and incoming FF91 model is another anticipated model for year 2017. The car was showcased at the Consumers Electronics Show in January. It is claimed to be the fastest electric car in market by the company. It will have the ability to go from 0-60mph in mere 2.39 seconds.

Hyundai Ioniq

The Ioniq that is a new model which will be introduced by the company will rival the famous Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf. It will have 28kWh lithium-ion battery. It will showcase an acceleration of 0-62mph n 9.9 seconds. Ioniq will have a range of 174 miles. It will be offered at a base price of £24,495.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s lethal looking I-Pace is here to impress everyone. This beauty is supposed to rival Model X by Tesla and Faraday Future FF91. It will have an output of 395bhp with an impressive acceleration of 0-60mph in around four seconds.

Nissan Leaf

A new version of Nissan Leaf is coming towards us. Leaf is regarded as one of the most famous cars is getting ready for a launch in market too. It is supposed to have better mileage and a bigger battery. However the company is making sure that it falls in the category of an affordable vehicle.

BMW i3

BMW i3 will be one of the electric cars that are going to make a big impression in year 2017. The range of i3 will be somewhere near 120 miles. It will have a 168bhp engine. The power will be provided by a lithium ion battery. It will be a tough competitor of Nissan Leaf. It will show an acceleration of 0-62mph in 7.2 seconds.

VW e-Golf

Volkswagen’s beautiful looking electric hatchback will surely impress many people. As the company has devoted itself to making more EVs than ever, we are seeing a number of new projects in the domain. The VW e-Golf is the electric version of famous Golf by VW. It will be offered in order to rival that of

Nissan Leaf

It will be a five door hatch and will showcase a mileage around 80 miles.

Renault Zoe

The Zoe is going to be a good looking car in the domain of EVs that are launched in year 2017. It is small is size and has sporty looks that make it pretty cool to look at. It will have an output of 87bhp and will showcase an acceleration of 0-30mph in 4 seconds. It will also show an impressive kind of charging pace.

Ford Focus EV

If you are looking forward to buy a somewhat affordable and efficient EV in year 2017 then Ford Focus EV should be the choice. The car will offer an acceleration ability of achieving 0-62mph in 11.4 seconds. It will showcase a range of 99 miles.

Nissan e-NV200 Combi

Nissan e-NV200 Combi will be a family EV. It is a seven seater vehicle that makes it the most spacious EV in market. It will have a 24kWh battery which will offer a mileage of 110 miles. It is shaped like a van and will offer a sturdy van like handling as well.

Nissan Blade Glider

The porotype of Blade Glider was presented in recent Geneva Motor Show. It will have a maximum speed of 190km/h and will have its power supplied by lithium-ion battery. It will show an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

Pininfarina H600

If you are looking at the range of designer EVs in the year 2017, then this car should be your priority. The H600 has been formulated with the collaboration of Hybrid Kinetic and Pininfarina. The luxury sedan will have all the features of a desirable EV.

Mercedes-Benz Smart

Small sized Mercedes-Benz Smart will be arriving in markets soon as well. It is already been offered in two different versions which will be coupe and cabrio which are already in market. It is a fourth generation car by company which will be offered in a version of four seater.