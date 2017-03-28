Tasmanian Tiger Sightings Prompt Search in Queensland

Possible sightings of a Tasmanian Tiger in Queensland have prompted a search for the supposedly extinct species. It was thought that these creatures had died out about a century ago. Yet it looks like a couple of them are alive and well in the Land Down Under.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

Termed a “thylacine”, the last specimen of this animal died in Hobart Zoo in 1936. About 2000 years ago, the Tasmanian Tiger went extinct in Australia. The only few members left alive eked out an existence in Tasmania.

Yet sightings of oversized dog-like animals that resemble neither dogs nor foxes have been made over the years. The skeptics are there though. They say that such a possibility is very unlikely.

Eyewitness accounts abound though and that too in the area known as Queensland. Two people have said that they possibly saw a thylacine in the region.

Seeing is believing and they gave detailed descriptions of these animals. One of these two was a national park employee and the other one was a casual camper in the region.

The sightings had been nocturnal ones. A spotlight held by one of the two individuals chanced upon four such creatures within a distance of 20 feet, according to The Guardian.

The descriptions show that these creatures were not dingoes, wild dogs or feral pigs. They were unique and singular. The sightings are being kept strictly under wraps.

Nobody wanted the public to get all uptight over this possible sighting. The problem was that the eyewitnesses didn’t want to be labeled as crazy or mad. Many skeptics thought they were simply hallucinating.

Richard Dawkins, the famous atheist, though said that if such a sighting was true, he would welcome it as proof of the fact that the Tasmanian Tiger was not extinct. More proof of sightings has been unearthed.

Cameras will soon be set up at various sites to provide proof of any such animals in the vicinity. The possibility still remains pretty low though. For one thing, we are not dealing with a mythical creature here. A thylacine is not exactly a medieval dragon.

The thylacine hunters have been further emboldened by the discovery of the night parrot earlier. They reason that if a parrot thought to have been wiped off the bush area in Australia happens to be alive and well, why can we not consider the Tasmanian Tiger to be extant too?