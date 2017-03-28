Sony Reportedly Feeling Pressure Over Xbox Release

There has been a lot of talk lately about when the PlayStation 5 will be released with fans trying to go undercover to find out the date. However, news outlets and online forums are buzzing that it was pressure from the newest Xbox Scorpio rumors that have pushed forward the release of the PS5.

Many are reporting that it is also pushing forward the Xbox Two to 2020.

While Microsoft has had their release period set for quite some time, Sony has remained quiet about just when their console will be released. Now, a report on University Herald says that the date of the PlayStation 5 release could be changing because of the competition. They have an industry insider (who has no connection to Sony) saying that Sony likely won't change to 2017 or 2018, but as we mentioned in our article "Fans Trying to Zero in On PS5 Release Date," gamers seem to think something different.

There is already quite a bit of hype surrounding Project Scorpio, with reports coming out almost daily about the capabilities of the console, the new games that will come out for it, and the accessories that are going to go along with it.

Up until now, Sony has had a three-year pattern for releasing their newest gaming consoles, which means the PS5 should be released in 2019. It would also mean that the companies that compete with Sony (Microsoft, Nintendo) should also release consoles.

But with Project Scorpio and Nintendo Switch coming out sooner, the pressure is there. Gamers are going to invest in those consoles, buy the games, and purchase accessories. They will get used to the style of gaming and not want something new.

The PS5 plans to offer up something unique and powerful, and likely a bit more expensive. If people have spent a lot of money on those other gaming systems, it is less likely that they will want to spend more on the new PlayStation. If they have an idea about when the console will be released, they might decide to wait.

What will the answer be? There is increased pressure from the online community for Sony to give some hints to fans, so we will have to "wait and see" if they respond.