 
 

Microsoft's Most Powerful Machine: A Guide To Xbox Scorpio

Xbox Scorpio: A Guide to What We Know About Microsoft's New Machine
The hype around the Nintendo Switch makes us almost forget about the new Xbox Scorpio. Here is what we know.

Consoles are in a weird position right now. There are a lot of rumors swirling about them from the announcement of the PS4 Pro, to the release of Xbox One S. Now, there is another console that has rumors flying, Project Scorpio, yet another console from Microsoft.

The console was announced during Microsoft’s E3 briefing last year, and there have been claims that it will be one of the most powerful consoles ever built. When comparing it to the PS4 Pro, it looks like Microsoft really could be onto something here.

Rumor also has it that Microsoft is trying to keep up with the demands for games that use emerging technologies like 4K, VR, and HDR content. Nintendo has notably had issues with keeping their consoles in stock, and Xbox has been doing the research to see how they can avoid that problem.

As usual, Microsoft is remaining tight-lipped about just what is going on with the Xbox Scorpio, but let’s look at what we do know:

Xbox Scorpio Details

What is Project Scorpio/Xbox Scorpio? Project Scorpio, also called Xbox Scorpio, is a new Microsoft game console that will fall into the Xbox One family. It will have VR and 4K capabilities, according to some reports. However, the VR might be added later because they don't want it to look like a start-up model. Many are reporting that it is the most powerful gaming system ever, though we have to see that.

When will the Xbox Scorpio be released? While a firm date is unknown, it will be out for Holiday 2017, and we will find out more during an upcoming information session.

How much will Xbox Scorpio cost? It is unknown at this time, but those in the know suggest more than the Xbox One and the Xbox One S. There is an estimate that the console will cost somewhere between $500 and $600.

The goal of Project Scorpio is to completely change the gaming experience by adding higher-end VR on top of the 4K and HDR games.

More details that we have come from Microsoft's Albert Penello added: "The developers have to go through a transition, just like customers. We are spending as much time and energy on our dev tools as we are on anything customer-facing. Making it easier for developers to take advantage of the power, making it easier for developers who are working on an Xbox One game to get a great Scorpio game and vice versa - we're developing those tools now."

The game is also said to have VR capabilities, which means that it will have powerful GPU capabilities to control all of this.

What will Power Project Scorpio?

There still aren’t many specifics about the hardware running Project Scorpio, but we do know that whatever it is, it will be really powerful.

According to rumors, it will be 5x more powerful than Xbox One. There will be six teraflops of graphical performance. This is less than the top of the line GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, but will be more than enough to get a fantastic view for virtual reality.

Of course, there is another advantage: since Xbox runs on Windows, it will be easy to create games for both platforms.

It has been revealed that AMD will be powering Project Scorpio.

"We are proud that Microsoft has chosen to expand their Xbox One family of devices with two new consoles featuring AMD's high-performance semi-custom SoCs that support revolutionary new technologies like HDR, 4K and high-fidelity VR to enable the next generation of immersive gaming experiences," reads a statement from AMD.

Whatever powers it, the executives at Xbox have made it clear that they are going to focus in on making the console extremely fast. They have said to be making fantastic progress and that it will live up to the hype.

Whose VR Headset will Xbox Scorpio Use?

On March 1, 2017, Microsoft's technical fellow Alex Kipman said on the official blog that the Xbox One and Project Scorpio will both support mixed reality headsets. In his statement, Kipman added that Microsoft will deliver the support for the headsets next year. The blog also mentioned that several PC makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer are all working on Mixed Reality headsets.

It looks like Xbox will try to sell the rest of the tech world on its Mixed Reality world while selling its gaming console at the same time.

Virtual reality will be a huge selling point of Project Scorpio, but since Microsoft doesn’t have its own VR headset and has no plans to develop one, it will have to use someone else’s version.

Xbox Scorpio will use an existing version like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, or something else that hasn’t been named yet. There have been a lot of reports about the Xbox Scorpio and how it compares to the Nintendo Switch, but it seems like Xbox is willing to hang out and let the Switch take some of the news for a while.

 It is unlikely – though not confirmed – that there won’t be a VR headset bundled with Project Scorpio, so it could run an additional $600-$800 for one.

There has also been a report that this console will be great for people who like "interesting games" or ones that seem to break with normal conventions.

If you are thinking about waiting to purchase the Xbox Scorpio, you might want to read GameStop's review (from LevelUp). It is filled with glowing words about what we know so far about the console.

More information as it becomes available.

