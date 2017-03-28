 
 

New York Auto Show 2017: Refreshed 2018 Acura TLX To Make World Debut

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:22pm CDT

 

  • 2018 Acura TLX is making its world debut on April 11 at New York International Motor Show with a Fresh Look
 

The car has been given performance designing for an even better efficient drive

Acura is coming up with the totally refreshed looking 2018 Acura TLX in the New York International Auto Show. The company will be making the debut of its car on April 11th.

This time Acura has decided to give TLX a bold and aggressive kind of look. The sporty and stylish design of 2018 Acura TLX look pretty similar to that of Acura Precision design concept that was presented in year 2016.

The concept was presented for the first time in North American International Auto Show in year 2016. There are a number of similarities that one can see in the new refreshed look of TLX and the said concept.

You will be able to catch the live streaming of 2018 Acura TLX debut at the New York show on April 11 at 4:45pm E.T at aura’s official website. The live streaming will be available under the label of 2018 LTX debut.

A number of features have been redesigned in this 2018 model. It has been given a number of upgrades to make it a performance model. According to John Ikeda, who id the VP of Acura, this model’s focus will on precision crafted performance. This is the reason it has been given bold styling, new designing, and a number of technical updates too.

"The 2018 TLX will receive new styling elements that ratchet up its emotion and reflect Acura's focus on Precision Crafted Performance,"said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice president and general manager.

"Acura customers embraced the MDX when we raised its game with bold, new styling, and we're pumped to show how we're elevating the TLX experience."

This five seater sedan is supposed to impress the lot with its design and perfection as it was designed in Acura Design Studio which is located in Calif. It will be produced from Acura’s own Auto Plant in Ohio.

Here it will be manufactured with domestic and globally sourced parts. It will have standard driver’s assistance, automatic braking, collision warning and other features

