Tesla Model 3 Will Have More Range Than Bolt EV

The famous and very consumer friendly Chevrolet Bolt EV has a range of 238 miles. It is priced at $37,500. Tesla’s first ever affordable EV, which is Model 3 will be launched later this year too. It will be priced at $35,000.

According to the initial reports, it was regarded that Model 3 will have a range of at least 215 miles. While we were pretty happy with this range, a new turn in the events have made the enthusiasts more eager to look forward to this car.

Recently, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, hinted via a tweet that Model 3 will showcase higher range than that of Bolt EV. Well if this is true then it is going to be a great news for all the Tesla enthusiasts. They will get to have a lower priced car with more range and a lot more luxurious options as compared to Bolt in the form of Model 3.

The hint came in a funny way as well. A fan had pleaded with Musk to set higher range for Model 3 as compared to Bolt EV. Musk replied through his own twitter account by saying “oh so little faith”. This is a pretty big hint to consider if we read between the lines.

@Mr_Ewe_Guy Oh so little faith— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Musk hasn’t outwardly confirmed that Model 3 will have a huge range as compared to Bolt EV. However this tweet do mean a number of things. A predominant factor that can be extracted from his tweet is that he might be suggesting that they are going to offer a higher range. Model 3’splatform has the ability to carry a 75kWh battery. It has the range of 249 miles in Model S which is the reason we can expect the same range here too.