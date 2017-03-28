 
 

Tesla Model 3 Will Have More Range Than Bolt EV

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:26pm CDT

 

  • Tesla Model 3 to offer better range than that of Bolt EV
 

Musk hinted about its upcoming Tesla Model 3’s range. It will have more range at lower price than Bolt EV

The famous and very consumer friendly Chevrolet Bolt EV has a range of 238 miles. It is priced at $37,500. Tesla’s first ever affordable EV, which is Model 3 will be launched later this year too. It will be priced at $35,000.

According to the initial reports, it was regarded that Model 3 will have a range of at least 215 miles. While we were pretty happy with this range, a new turn in the events have made the enthusiasts more eager to look forward to this car.

Recently, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, hinted via a tweet that Model 3 will showcase higher range than that of Bolt EV. Well if this is true then it is going to be a great news for all the Tesla enthusiasts. They will get to have a lower priced car with more range and a lot more luxurious options as compared to Bolt in the form of Model 3.

The hint came in a funny way as well. A fan had pleaded with Musk to set higher range for Model 3 as compared to Bolt EV. Musk replied through his own twitter account by saying “oh so little faith”. This is a pretty big hint to consider if we read between the lines.

 

 

Musk hasn’t outwardly confirmed that Model 3 will have a huge range as compared to Bolt EV. However this tweet do mean a number of things. A predominant factor that can be extracted from his tweet is that he might be suggesting that they are going to offer a higher range. Model 3’splatform has the ability to carry a 75kWh battery. It has the range of 249 miles in Model S which is the reason we can expect the same range here too.

