 
 

2017 Ford GT Comes With Five Drive Modes

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:10pm CDT

 

2017 Ford GT Comes With Five Drive Modes
  • New Ford GT's Five Drive Modes Optimize Perforemance

2017 Ford GT Comes With Five Drive Modes
 

The new Ford GT will come with an option of five performance oriented drive levels.

Ford tends to bring new things in each and every upgrade of Ford GT. The company just announced five new drive modes which will help the driver to quickly achieve performance of car related to any kind of condition. These conditions vary from track to extreme weather.

The five modes that 2017 Ford GT will offer include:
    Normal
    Wet
    Sport
    Track
    V-Max

Normal will be used for every day routine, Sport for the adventurous times, Track in order to get the car for some racing, Wet for a rainy day and V-max for a maximum straight line speed cruising. The modes will be pretty easy to switch to.

There will be a dial that will change aerodynamics of car according to that of a model selected. It will also consider factors such as engine condition, stability control, and shift characteristics. Along with that it will also customize the racing height of the car as well.

“We focused on simplifying the experience,” says Derek Bier, Ford GT manager. “Optimizing this car for just about any situation was critical, because ensuring owners always enjoy driving it was a top priority.”

Ford Performance has announced these modes by considering the reviews of drivers. Some drivers had reviewed earlier that the driving performance of the car was altered due to the unchanging performance. This problem is being tackled through the inclusion of these five modes.

Each mode of driving will have a unique kind of driving environment. Opting a certain mode will lead the car to change electronics, aerodynamics, and mechanical elements.

Ford performance has given each and every driving mode a new cluster display. It will feature all the happenings that will be going on with the car in a certain mode.

Ford GT will also showcase the easy to use launch control system. It will actually help in optimal traction for a perfect kind of launch in all the attempts.

2017 Ford GT Comes With Five Drive Modes

