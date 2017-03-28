 
 

Buick Velite 5 Launching In China Is A Rebadged Chevy Volt

Posted: Mar 28 2017, 9:58pm CDT

 

Chevy Volt turned into Buick Velite 5. The car is being rebadged for Chinese market.

Buick is off to add an extended range EV in its lineup of cars. The company has officially decided to take famous Chevrolet Volt under its wings for the purpose. The Chevy Volt will be rebadged under a new name for the sale in Chinese market.

The company is off to name it as Buick Velite 5, before it comes to market. This is not a total surprise for many of us as we knew that it will be rebranded for Buick. The announcement about the rebadging was made in September last year. Thus it is time that the rebranding is properly announced by the company.

The name Velite is acquired from a concept that was presented in 2016 Guangzhou auto show in year 2016, according to MotorAuthority. At that event Buick had announced that it was going to announce a number of electric options for the Chinese customers in market.

The Buick Velite 5 will have pretty much smart powertrain to that of Volt. The car will have an 18.4 kWh lithium ion battery. It is paired with a 1.5 liter range extender.

The car’s electric range is 62 miles adoring to Chinese test cycle measurement. However in car of Volt’s EPA rating it was 53 miles.
Buick just announced that debut of Buick Velite 5 will be made soon.

This means that we can look forward for the car to arrive in market soon. It might appear in Shanghai Auto Show that will be held from April 19th this year.

This car will be followed by more electric and hybrid cars by the company in coming two years. Buick’s line also has a classic LaCrosse Hybrid car. Buick is a famous brand of China thus selling Volt under this brand makes total sense.

