2018 Nissan Leaf First Spy Shots

The upcoming 2018 Nissan Leaf was spotted for the very first time. It was heavily camouflaged but we were able to make out a number of options in the category of the new EV. The closer look of the car suggests that it is pretty much similar to that of Micra, according to AutoCar.

The iconic Juke like V shaped tail light cluster can be seen at the back of car. The boot of the car has been given a more conventional look as well.

The new 2018 Nissan Leaf will offered with a number of battery options.

Rumors are that it might have a range up to 340 miles as well. The new battery pack options can be double the currently used 30kWh lithium ion pack which is currently used in highest spec model of Leaf.

The current generation and superior model of Leaf with the help of 30kWh batter offers a range of 155 miles. Now if the company is aiming for the new model to be a low spec car like that of Tesla, then this range can still work. However in order to make a mark in market and to have substantial sales, the company will have to offer a car with more range.

The CEO of Nissan, Ghosn had confirmed earlier that this new Leaf will have Propilot technology. It will come with single lane autonomy as well. The chief designer of Nissan had revealed the plan of a second generating model some time earlier too.

However, no details were shed on the kind of model and the expected date when it can be released. He had just said that EVs and SUVs were easier to build than a sports car.