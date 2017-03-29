Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Best Buy announced an online sale of the hard to find Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Edition consoles for Wednesday, March 29 at noon CT. To buy any of the two consoles will be more unlikely than winning them in our NES and Switch Giveaways, that end this week. Why? Because the NES and Switch online sale will be the target of shopping bots and scripts in a big way.

Scalpers are prepared to launch an automated shopping attack on bestbuy.com at noon CT. Tools of the trade include automatic purchase and checkout scripts that operate on dozens of Best Buy accounts. To chances to beat scripts as a normal shopper are slim. Especially if the inventory is very limited.

Online shops are not able to block bots from individuals. Don't expect any help from that front. To keep your chances somewhat intact to purchase a Nintendo Switch or NES Classic on bestbuy.com today follow the recommendations below.

Updates:

10:45am ET: The NES Classic and Switch sale begins in about 2 hours. Read the tips below to prepare for this opportunity to score one of the hard to find Nintendo consoles.

How to Buy a Nintendo Switch or NES Classic on Bestbuy.com

You absolutely must have a My Best Buy account for bestbuy.com. Registration is free here. Make sure your address and credit card information is correct and up to date. The Best Buy Nintendo NES Classic and Nintendo Switch sale begins at 12:00pm CT (1pm ET, 10am PT). Settle in at least 10 minutes before noon Central and login at bestbuy.com.

Open the Nintendo Switch and/or the Nintendo NES Classic product page(s) in your browser. Hit the refresh button like a bunny rabbit on drugs. As soon as the "Sold Out" button changes to "Add to Cart" click on it and proceed through the checkout as fast as possible. To just have the item in the cart is not enough to secure the order in high demand situation like today.

In addition to the web browser method, shoppers can also download and use the Best Buy app on their smartphone. As for the web method, it is necessary to login with your Best Buy account ahead of the sales launch at noon CT.

We also suggest to keep an eye on the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con product page. Best Buy did not list that Switch version on the page for today's sale, but maybe they also got some Neon models besides the Gray one.

Best Buy had the NES Classic last time in stock online back on March 10. The Nintendo Switch was available on March 20. Both sales have not been pre-announced and sold out in minutes.

The NES Classic restocking at Best Buy is remarkable. Only Amazon has sold the NES almost daily in small quantities on Amazon Prime Now. The Best Buy NES sale means that Nintendo finally has shipped a new batch of NES consoles. Other stores should receive new NES consoles soon.

The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch start at above $400 on amazon.com. Please ignore the reseller offers that are below that price as they are most likely scam listings. Same is true for the NES Classic. Legit reseller offers for the NES start at $130 on amazon.com. Read our in-depth report on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES scam offers on the Amazon Marketplace.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We see the Nintendo Switch in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now almost each day over the past weeks. The inventory is sold out extremely fast each time. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Below is the list of shops that offer the Nintendo Switch online in case they have inventory.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

We have a brand-new Nintendo Switch in the office that we are giving away. Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway now to get a chance to win a free Nintendo Switch.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

