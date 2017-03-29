The NES Classic Edition Giveaway ends in Less than 24 Hours

I4U News has been able to purchase a rare Nintendo NES Classic to give it away to our loyal readers in March. The NES Classic Giveaway will end in less than 24 hours. If you have entered the Nintendo NES Classic Giveaway before you can increase your chances when you enter again.

The NES Classic is still in high demand four months after its release. Nintendo is not able to supply enough of these retro consoles. Refer to our constantly updated Nintendo NES Classic shopping guide to find out what the best options are to find any two consoles in stock.

The local delivery service of Amazon, Amazon Prime Now, has the most consistent inventory in the past weeks. Those who do not live in a supported metropolitan area get creative and have their orders shipped to UPS stores. Some UPS locations support the forwarding of Amazon Prime Now deliveries.

How to find the Nintendo Switch in Stores

Walmart Stores

Enter your zip code and select the Walmart store near you on this walmart.com page.

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822. To check if a Walmart store near you has the Switch in stock you can also use this BrickSeek page. To check for the more rare Switch with neon Joy-con visit this link.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Walmart stores with Switch in stock.

Target Stores

The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000. The search for the Switch at Target on BrickSeek is not returning results yet.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Target stores with Switch in stock.

Best Buy

Shoppers can use iStockNow to find Best Buy stores with Switch in stock.

GameStop

The iStockNow service also works for GameStop store locations.

A pro tip for iStockNow is to look for inventory changes of your local stores you track. Only if there is a fresh change, the likelihood that the information is correct is high.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We see the Nintendo Switch in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now almost each day over the past weeks. The inventory is sold out extremely fast each time. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Below is the list of shops that offer the Nintendo Switch online in case they have inventory.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

