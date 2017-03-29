Spiders Could Eat All Humans in One Year

Spiders are very common. Look around you and you will probably find one clinging to its web. A recent study showed that spiders were found in 100% of homes and 68% of bathrooms. Even in three quarters of bedrooms, spiders were extant.

These arachnids mostly consume insects. A few rare and large ones also eat reptiles, avians and tiny mammals. The huge population of spiders and their tendency to eat tons of insects forced two biologists to ask the question regarding how much food these arachnids could eat in a year’s time…

The figures they tallied were truly shocking. The world’s spiders consume between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey in any given year. This shows that spiders consume as much as the rest of the human beings on earth.

Even the total biomass of adult human beings on earth cannot equal the amount of prey eaten by spiders. The surprising theoretical fact that came up was that spiders could eat all the human beings on earth and still be hungry for more, according to Washingotn Post.

The researchers started out by looking into how many spiders occupied a piece of land in various different habitats on earth. Then they delved into the average amount of prey consumed by spiders in a year’s duration.

All this research yielded some interesting facts. The spider density stood at 131 spiders per square meter of land. Deserts and tundra have fewer spiders for obvious reasons. Under more optimal conditions, the spider density stands at 1000 spiders per square meter. These may consist of dark and dusty places.

The total number of spiders on the planet could weigh 25 million tons. That is equal to 478 ships each one of which is equivalent to the weight of the Titanic.

Spiders tend to eat a large proportion of their body weight in food each day. It is almost like a 200 pound person eating 20 pounds of meat in a day. Yet what all this information shows is that these spiders are actually mankind’s helpers.

They eat up all the bugs and thus there are very few pests in the house. Also the fly and mosquito populations remain scant thanks to spiders who gobble them up the moment they get caught in their webs.