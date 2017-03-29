 
 

Spiders Could Eat All Humans In One Year

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 4:35am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Spiders Could Eat All Humans in One Year
Getty Images
  • Spiders are Capable of Eating All Human Beings on the Planet on an Annual Basis
 

It seems like spiders are capable of eating all human beings on the planet on an annual basis.

Spiders are very common. Look around you and you will probably find one clinging to its web. A recent study showed that spiders were found in 100% of homes and 68% of bathrooms. Even in three quarters of bedrooms, spiders were extant.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

These arachnids mostly consume insects. A few rare and large ones also eat reptiles, avians and tiny mammals. The huge population of spiders and their tendency to eat tons of insects forced two biologists to ask the question regarding how much food these arachnids could eat in a year’s time…

The figures they tallied were truly shocking. The world’s spiders consume between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey in any given year. This shows that spiders consume as much as the rest of the human beings on earth.

Even the total biomass of adult human beings on earth cannot equal the amount of prey eaten by spiders. The surprising theoretical fact that came up was that spiders could eat all the human beings on earth and still be hungry for more, according to Washingotn Post

The researchers started out by looking into how many spiders occupied a piece of land in various different habitats on earth. Then they delved into the average amount of prey consumed by spiders in a year’s duration.

All this research yielded some interesting facts. The spider density stood at 131 spiders per square meter of land. Deserts and tundra have fewer spiders for obvious reasons. Under more optimal conditions, the spider density stands at 1000 spiders per square meter. These may consist of dark and dusty places. 

The total number of spiders on the planet could weigh 25 million tons. That is equal to 478 ships each one of which is equivalent to the weight of the Titanic.

Spiders tend to eat a large proportion of their body weight in food each day. It is almost like a 200 pound person eating 20 pounds of meat in a day. Yet what all this information shows is that these spiders are actually mankind’s helpers.

They eat up all the bugs and thus there are very few pests in the house. Also the fly and mosquito populations remain scant thanks to spiders who gobble them up the moment they get caught in their webs.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

32 minutes ago

Endangered Species of Rare Tiger Found in Thailand

Endangered Species of Rare Tiger Found in Thailand

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

NYC Firm Plans to Hang World's Tallest Skyscraper From an Orbiting Asteroid

6 hours ago

Elon Musk launches start-up to connect brains with computer

Elon Musk launches Start-up to Connect Human Brains with Computers

8 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

31 minutes ago

Your Browsing History is on Sale

Your Browsing History is on Sale

45 minutes ago

Garmin Forerunner 935 with Enhanced Training Metrics from Firstbeat Technologies

Garmin Forerunner 935 with Enhanced Training Metrics from Firstbeat Technologies

50 minutes ago

MacOS Rumors Ahead of WWDC 2017

MacOS Rumors Ahead of WWDC 2017

2 hours ago

iOS 11 Rumors: What will Change?

iOS 11 Rumors: What will Change?

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

4 hours ago

Saturn’s Moon Titan is Covered in Electric Sand

Saturn’s Moon Titan is Covered in Electric Sand

4 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

5 hours ago

iRobot Updates Roomba Vacuum Robots

iRobot Updates Roomba Vacuum Robots

5 hours ago

Facebook Launches Stories Feature

Facebook Launches Stories Feature

7 hours ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates on Tuesday




Latest Science News

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

32 minutes ago

Endangered Species of Rare Tiger Found in Thailand

Endangered Species of Rare Tiger Found in Thailand

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Tallest Skyscraper Hangs From an Orbiting Asteroid

NYC Firm Plans to Hang World's Tallest Skyscraper From an Orbiting Asteroid

6 hours ago

Elon Musk launches start-up to connect brains with computer

Elon Musk launches Start-up to Connect Human Brains with Computers

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

31 minutes ago

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

32 minutes ago

Your Browsing History is on Sale

Your Browsing History is on Sale

45 minutes ago

Garmin Forerunner 935 with Enhanced Training Metrics from Firstbeat Technologies

Garmin Forerunner 935 with Enhanced Training Metrics from Firstbeat Technologies

50 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook