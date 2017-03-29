 
 

Endangered Species Of Rare Tiger Found In Thailand

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 5:36am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Endangered Species of Rare Tiger Found in Thailand
  • New Study Confirms World’s Second Breeding Indochinese Tiger Population in Eastern Thailand in Over 15 Years
 

An endangered species of wild tiger in the jungles of Thailand may see better days ahead. There is indeed hope for these rare species in future times.

A rare species of wild tiger has been found by scientists in the jungles of Thailand. After the researchers set cameras deep in the thickset jungles, these tigers happened to prowl by and were caught on film. These group of tigers are actually two populations of Indochinese tigers that have been left in the wilderness. 

Several animal conservationists have called the discovery nothing short of a miracle. The tigers had been thought to have died out after having been hunted incessantly by poachers.

These Indochinese tigers are a sub-species. They are thus smaller in size than their cousins, that had been driven to extinction. The group consisted of four mothers and six cubs.

The cameras caught images of these tigers last year. As for the other population of tigers, it is extant in a forest near the border of Myanmar and inside Thailand. This second population consists of three dozen tigers. 

The camera footage shows a group of female tigers alongside their cubs as they traverse the terrain of the forest. Indochinese tigers were once common throughout Asia.

They are somewhat smaller than their Bengal and Siberian varieties. Today only 221 remain in the wild. The majority of these are in Thailand. A minority resides in Myanmar.

Among the reasons behind their extinction are: rampant poaching, leniency shown by the law and loss of ecological niche. Parts of the tiger’s body are used in Chinese Medicine.

This has caused tiger farms to flourish in the region. The trafficking in tiger parts and illegal hunting by the poachers has to be curbed if these tiger populations are to revive from their endangered status. 

The mother and tiger cubs were caught by some 156 cameras implanted in the forest. At least 23 others remain lost in the jungles. They have not been caught on camera.

These tigers need to be protected from harm no matter what the cost. They are after all not just graceful beasts but the pride of Thailand’s wildlife sanctuary efforts. 

The wild cat conservation group, Freeland and Panthera, conducted this survey with the support of the Thai park authorities.

