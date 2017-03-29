iOS 11 Rumors: What will Change?

While Apple's hardware like the iPhone, Macs, and iPads get most of the headlines, many people who already own an Apple product are more interested in what new features the next version of Apple's operating systems will bring. Recently Apple issued a very big update to iOS 10 bringing the current version to iOS 10.3. This update seems to be mostly focused on fixing a litany of bugs and flaws in iOS to make the operating system more secure.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

This is particularly important after documents claiming that the CIA was exploiting flaws in iOS to conduct surveillance. 9to5Mac reports that the iOS 10.3 update that rolled out this week had fixes for around 85 known vulnerabilities in iOS. Among the major changes in 10.3 are a Find My AirPods function, a new file system, CarPlay updates, and some visual changes for the operating system.

Major flaws patched in the update include one that would allow attackers to spam Safari with "Cannot Open Page" dialog that was meant to eventually get the user to pay to get access to their Safari browser back. A method where a secure server could allow remote code execution on your device was patched. A full list of items patched in the iOS 10.3 update can be found here.

While iOS 10.3 just launched, Apple is already giving developers a look at the next update in the cycle- iOS 10.3.2. MacRumors reports that the beta iOS version is available for developers to download right now. Apple doesn't offer detail on what beta versions of iOS feature, but 10.3.2 is thought to be a minor update focused on performance improvements rather than new features. This beta update does fix SiriKit car commands according to Apple.

The next big version of iOS that many are looking forward to isn't an incremental iOS update, it's iOS 11. The big rumor for iOS 11 right now is that Siri will get a massive update in this version of the operating system. NetworkWorld reports that rumors claim that Siri in iOS 11 will have contextual abilities developers on the fly. Right now Siri processed queries that it is programmed to understand. After the upgrade in iOS 11, Siri is expected to have the ability to gain information about the specific user and relay answers that are user specific when asked questions.

Another iOS 11 rumor suggests that there will be better integrated with the messages app and Siti. That would mean that if Siri picks up a text conversation about getting sushi for dinner, the assistant would recommend sushi restaurants in the area open at the time the people are talking about. The options would be laid out right in the message thread. Siri is also said to gain integration across a range of Apple products like the Apple TV and tighter integration with iCloud. These updates are expected to get official during WWDC 2017.

BGR also has some other cool iOS rumors including one that a Dark Mode option will be coming. This would apparently get rid of the white background we are all used to seeing, which is a big deal when using the iPhone in a dark environment. Another rumor for iOS 11 suggests there will be a split screen feature that would let users do things like watch YouTube while checking email or surfing the web. Another interesting rumor is the ability to FaceTime with a group of people.