 
 

MacOS Rumors Ahead Of WWDC 2017

MacOS Rumors Ahead of WWDC 2017
 

Little is known about the next flavor of macOS

While most of us really want to see and hear about new hardware and gadgets at WWDC 2017, many people who don't want to upgrade their devices want to hear about new features from OS updates. At WWDC 2017 there are some updates rumored to be coming for MacOS. The current version of MacOS is called Sierra and was launched in 2017. That might indicate a big update including a new name could be due for 2017.

The name is an unknown at this point, but we do know that Apple has a long list of names that are trademarked and the next flavor of MacOS could carry any of those names. The list includes Redwood, Mammoth, California, Big Sur, Pacific, Diablo, Miramar, Rincon, Redtail, Condor, Grizzly, Farallon, Tiburon, Monterey, Skyline, Shasta, Mojave, Sequoia, Ventura, and Sonoma according to MacRumors.

Very little is known about what the next generation of macOS would bring to the table. The next version is expected to be macOS 10.13 and it would be sent to devs for testing in early June with a public release expected by the end of October. That would presumably mean beta testers get their mitts on the new macOS for testing over the summer.

Previous speculation had claimed that the next macOS version would be macOS 11, but recent rumors suggest the next major version is macOS 10.13. Since Apple may not take the OS to a new whole number release, that might suggest that changes won't be significant.

