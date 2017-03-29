Your Browsing History is on Sale

Online privacy rights are in grave danger thanks to President Trump and the Republicans. On Tuesday the House of Representatives voted to repeal Internet privacy protections.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

The privacy protections were approved in the final days of the Obama administration by the Federal Communications Commission. The Senate has now voted to undo the rule which would have protected personal privacy on internet.

The White House further stated they "strongly supports" the repeal, meaning the President is just going to sign away online privacy any day now.

The Privacy protection rules, which had not yet gone into effect, would have required internet service providers (ISPs) to ask for our permission before collecting and sharing data.

ISPs collect data such as web browsing history, app usage and location through our internet usage. The Privacy rules would have given internet consumers control over their online personal data.

Those who repealed the privacy rules argued it only restricts broadband providers while other Internet companies like Facebookand Google would be free to collect user data.

Basically rather than restricting even other internet companies from collecting data without asking permission, the Senate scraped the rule completely.

Democrats along with privacy advocates have criticized the decision which leaves no barrier between a person’s online privacy and ISPs to sell it for a ton of money.

People are not even aware of how and when their data is being collected and shared with advertisers. Some people have no option than to limit their activity on the internet but others do not even have a choice.

One possible way to protect online activity is to opt for a virtual private network or VPN. A VPN provider even stated since the Senate vote there has been a sharp increase in interest for VPNs.