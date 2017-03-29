Female Reproductive System Created in a Dish Using Evatar

A replica of the female reproductive tract has been made and it fits in the context of a petri dish. This achievement could change the way female health is monitored in the times to come. The 3D technology is called EVATAR.

It is composed of human tissues and it will enable scientists to test novel drugs on the female reproductive tract without actually causing any harm to females in the process. The petri dish microchip will serve as a substitute for real live females in the drug testing that will take place.

Such diseases of the female reproductive tract as endometriosis, fibroids, cancer and infertility will then be a thing of the past. Over 80% of females have fibroids.

The objective is the use of stem cells of an individual female to create a small-scale version of the reproductive system. EVATAR looks like a small cube.

It contains 3D models of ovaries, fallopian tubes, the uterus, cervix, vagina and liver. A special liquid flows through all these organs which resembles blood in its consistency.

This is a really revolutionary technology. The model organs communicate with each other via hormones which they secrete. This system may be artificial for all purposes yet it functions in a manner which greatly resembles how the actual live system functions in a female’s body.

The larger project is to create a virtual “body on a chip”. Lots of different drugs in various doses can be tested on this semi-biological system. This way, the right medicine can be chosen from dozens. Thus the cure will be fine-tuned for the patient in the future.

This is the ultimate form of personalized treatment. Since females process drugs differently from males, EVATAR may come in handy in the making of a dynamic culture that mimics the female body on a smaller version.

Within a decade’s time span, this technology, which goes by the name of microfluidics, may be the main method of treatment and testing in the field of medicine.

This technology will open the doors to lasting cures for intractable female diseases. Especially in the case of cancer, which is a scourge, this petri dish microchip will serve as a testing device for various potent forms of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The findings of this new research got published in the journal Nature Communications.