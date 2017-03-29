 
 

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else
The first real update is here for the Nintendo Switch and luckily for them, there wasn't actually too much to fix since the launch early this month. The update does do some good, but it also doesn't really add anything at all to the gaming feel.

Right after it launched, the Switch updated a few significant parts, including adding access to the eShop. Now, nothing really changed. According to a note on Nintendo's support website, update 2.1.0 gives "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." There haven't been any specifics announced anywhere else and there aren't new features of settings.

To update your Nintendo Switch, you just have to open up any piece of software and you will get the prompt. It will download fairly quickly in the background. If you want to force update, you can go into the System area of the Settings menu.

To some, it is a disappointing update. Still, we know that there is a lot to come on the Switch, including the Virtual Console, a mobile app, and a premium version of the online service. We don't have dates for those just yet, though the mobile app is slated for this summer with the online service expanding into the fall and holiday seasons.

If you are disappointed, look at it this way: Nintendo obviously did a lot of work on this console before it was released. You have to appreciate a company that does that.

