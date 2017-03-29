 
 

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted In Sun’s Atmosphere For The First Time

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 10:22am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted in Sun’s Atmosphere for the First Time
Coronal bright points identified in image of the Sun taken by SDO. Credit: Scott McIntosh, NCAR
 

Just as the large-scale waves influence weather on Earth, the planetary waves of sun could help predict space weather patterns

Giant planetary waves that exist in the upper atmosphere of Earth have also been observed in the atmosphere of the sun. This is the first-ever direct evidence of planetary waves in the Sun’s atmosphere and they has been mainly identified by the observations from Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) – a NASA mission studying solar activity since 2010.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

Planetary waves, also known as Rossby waves play an important role in the formation of weather pattern here on Earth. As these large-scale waves influences Earth weather, there is a possibility that planetary waves found on solar surface may also be tied to extreme activity on Sun including solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high speed solar winds and electrically charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere. Tracking planetary waves of sun can contribute to more accurate and faster space weather forecast and solar activity predictions.

“The discovery of magnetized Rossby waves on the Sun offers the tantalizing possibility that we can predict space weather much further in advance.” Lead author Scott McIntosh, a scientist at National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSAR) said in a statement.

On Earth, Rossby waves occur both in the atmosphere high above the Earth and in the depths of oceans. Because Sun is also rotating and is largely made up of plasma that acts like a vast, magnetized ocean, it was long thought that this type of waves should also take place on our neighboring star.  But they could not be detected until now. Lack of advanced technology is likely the reason these planet-sized waves were gone undetected.

From 2011 to 2014, researchers had a unique opportunity to see the entire atmosphere of the sun at once when three satellites were studying the sun's atmosphere. By combining the data from all three satellites (SDO and two satellites from STEREO mission), researchers were able to understand more about the interior of the sun and where its magnetic field come from. The analysis further tracked bands of magnetized activity that spread slowly across the Sun—just like the Rossby waves found on Earth.

With this discovery, researchers could predict solar behavior, which is too complex to forecast otherwise.

“The discovery of Rossby-like waves on the Sun could be importnat for the prediction of solar storms, the main drivers of space weather effects on Earth,” said Ilia Roussev from National Science Foundation’s Division of Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences. “Bad weather in space can damage or hinder satellite operations and communication or navigation systems, as well as cause power-grid outages leading to tremendous socioeconomic loses.”

 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

28 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

1 hour ago

Female Reproductive System Created in a Dish Using Evatar

Female Reproductive System Created in a Dish Using Evatar

7 hours ago

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

8 hours ago

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

10 minutes ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

12 minutes ago

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

13 minutes ago

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

17 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have an Instrument Panel

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have an Instrument Panel

33 minutes ago

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

45 minutes ago

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

49 minutes ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

1 hour ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

2 hours ago

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Latest Science News

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

28 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

1 hour ago

Female Reproductive System Created in a Dish Using Evatar

Female Reproductive System Created in a Dish Using Evatar

7 hours ago

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

Paralyzed Man Moves Arm With His Thoughts

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

10 minutes ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

12 minutes ago

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

13 minutes ago

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

17 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook