 
 

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 A Desktop PC

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 10:25am CDT

 

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 a Desktop PC

Samsung DeX docking station enables Mobile Workers to extend the smartphone to a Desktop Environment.

Samsung Electronics announced Samsung DeX, designed to improve productivity for mobile professionals while reducing the need to carry multiple computing devices. Compatible with the Galaxy S8, Samsung DeX provides an Android-based desktop-like experience that enables users to seamlessly access apps, edit documents, browse the web, watch videos, reply to messages and more, directly from the smartphone on a larger display, keyboard and mouse.

Samsung DeX provides the ultimate productivity environment. It’s completely redesigned Android UI is optimized for use with a keyboard and mouse and includes multiple resizable windows, contextual menus and a desktop version Web browser. Key collaborations with Microsoft and Adobe enable Samsung DeX compatibility with Microsoft Office and Adobe mobile apps, including Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile and Lightroom Mobile, allowing desktop-like functionality and a user interface previously unavailable from a smartphone. For those mobile professionals and organizations that require access to Windows OS-based applications, Samsung DeX also allows users to remotely and securely access virtual desktops through partner solutions including Citrix, VMware and Amazon Web Services.

To start working, users simply insert their Samsung smartphone into the DeX Station, which connects the smartphone to an HDMI compatible monitor, and connect to any Bluetooth-enabled, USB or RF-type keyboard and mouse.

“The smartphone has become the central point for the modern mobile professional, and when giving a presentation or editing documents remotely, it means they can work effectively using just their smartphone. We developed Samsung DeX with the highly mobile worker in mind, giving them a convenient and flexible desktop experience,” said Injong Rhee, CTO of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our collaboration with key partners such as Adobe and Microsoft was essential in the development of Samsung DeX, as they share our vision for building excellence in mobile productivity. With Samsung DeX, enterprise users can also be assured their smartphone and data are protected by the Samsung Knox security platform built into the smartphone. Samsung DeX redefines what a smartphone can do to keep mobile professionals productive.”

The DeX Station provides the connectivity professionals need, including two USB 2.0, Ethernet, USB type-C power-in and a cooling fan. The DeX Station also features Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) technology to charge your Samsung smartphone quickly while connected. The DeX Station will be available globally with the Galaxy S8 and may be offered as a packaged bundle depending on region.

