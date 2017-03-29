 
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice As Fast On T-Mobile's Advanced LTE

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 10:43am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice as Fast on T-Mobile&#039;s Advanced LTE
 

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ arrive at T-Mobile on April 21.

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+  today, March 29. T-Mobile today announced that new customers with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first to tap into the combined power of three T-Mobile advanced LTE technologies and can deliver up to double current speeds on T-Mobile's LTE network.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

“You know what happens when you combine the most advanced LTE network in the country with Samsung’s most powerful phone ever? An entire industry has to redefine the word ‘fast.’” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Anyone upgrading to the Galaxy S8 can see up to double their current LTE speeds in nearly 300 cities nationwide! That’s a clear first place finish for the Un-carrier.”  

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first smartphones ever to simultaneously harness the power of three advanced LTE technologies already built in to the T-Mobile network—including 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM.

T-Mobile achieved a global first with the rollout of 4x4 MIMO last year, and has launched more LTE Advanced technologies than anyone else in the industry. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the very first devices that enable T-Mobile customers to use LTE-U to tap into underutilized unlicensed spectrum on the 5 GHz band. T-Mobile already has more capacity per subscriber than AT&T and Verizon, and the addition of LTE-U will only extend that lead and further improve the Un-carrier’s blazing-fast speeds. And, LTE-U will make it possible for T-Mobile to bring its forthcoming Gigabit LTE to more places across the country. The Samsung S8 will also be able to tap into T-Mobile’s new AWS-3 spectrum.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 tonight at 9:01 p.m. PT at online at t-mobile.com. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for $30/month on the Un-carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan ($30 down, FRP: $750),  Free Gear VR with controller and Oculus content, a $180 value.

The big Galaxy S8+ will also be available for pre-order for $30/month on EIP ($130 down, FRP: $850). MetroPCS customers can also get in on the same VR goodies by purchasing the device when it launches on April 21 (FRP: $729).

Read the full Galaxy S8 and S8+ details.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

4 hours ago

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

4 hours ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

10 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

59 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

1 hour ago

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

3 hours ago

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

4 hours ago

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

5 hours ago

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 a Desktop PC

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 a Desktop PC

5 hours ago

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted in Sun’s Atmosphere for the First Time

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted in Sun’s Atmosphere for the First Time

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Technology News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

10 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

59 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook