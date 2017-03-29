Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice As Fast On T-Mobile's Advanced LTE

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ today, March 29. T-Mobile today announced that new customers with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first to tap into the combined power of three T-Mobile advanced LTE technologies and can deliver up to double current speeds on T-Mobile's LTE network.

“You know what happens when you combine the most advanced LTE network in the country with Samsung’s most powerful phone ever? An entire industry has to redefine the word ‘fast.’” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Anyone upgrading to the Galaxy S8 can see up to double their current LTE speeds in nearly 300 cities nationwide! That’s a clear first place finish for the Un-carrier.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the first smartphones ever to simultaneously harness the power of three advanced LTE technologies already built in to the T-Mobile network—including 4x4 MIMO, carrier aggregation and 256 QAM.

T-Mobile achieved a global first with the rollout of 4x4 MIMO last year, and has launched more LTE Advanced technologies than anyone else in the industry. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be the very first devices that enable T-Mobile customers to use LTE-U to tap into underutilized unlicensed spectrum on the 5 GHz band. T-Mobile already has more capacity per subscriber than AT&T and Verizon, and the addition of LTE-U will only extend that lead and further improve the Un-carrier’s blazing-fast speeds. And, LTE-U will make it possible for T-Mobile to bring its forthcoming Gigabit LTE to more places across the country. The Samsung S8 will also be able to tap into T-Mobile’s new AWS-3 spectrum.

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 tonight at 9:01 p.m. PT at online at t-mobile.com. Customers can pre-order the Galaxy S8 at T-Mobile for $30/month on the Un-carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan ($30 down, FRP: $750), Free Gear VR with controller and Oculus content, a $180 value.

The big Galaxy S8+ will also be available for pre-order for $30/month on EIP ($130 down, FRP: $850). MetroPCS customers can also get in on the same VR goodies by purchasing the device when it launches on April 21 (FRP: $729).

