Posted: Mar 29 2017, 10:47am CDT

 

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers
If you've seen the news recently, you know that the United States government recently made it possible for someone to purchase your online browsing history. Of course, the law does need to be signed by President Trump in order to pass, but that is an inevitability at this point. Many people are afraid of what that means for them, especially people who spend a great deal of time online. 

For those people who are afraid of having their personal information sold, there may be some loopholes like using an obscure browser. Simply using "Privacy Mode" on Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, or Safari won't be enough to hide what you are looking at - whether it be prescription medications you are on, hotel prices, or adult content. 

For gamers, it gets a little more in-depth. There have been private data leaks before on smaller scales with Minecraft, but this is more widespread and could change the games people play and how they play them. Gaming is a major industry that continues to grow, with an economy that keeps getting bigger and bigger thanks to mobile gaming and add-ons.

Certain users will use their own money for in-game advantages, perhaps signaling a disposable income to anyone who looks at their browsing history. Your browsing history can also reveal how much you spend on games, how much time you spend on those games, and even give away account details. 

One of the biggest problems with that is that someone could hack your account and take over it. Cybercriminals are extremely good at it and it really doesn't take that long to do if you have information that's out there. There are many different tools available, and with this information out there, you can bet that people are trying to find new ways to hack.

For many people, this might not seem serious, but for gamers who have spent hundreds of dollars and thousands of hours building up their accounts, it can be devastating to lose it. Those hackers can then sell your account, making it nearly impossible to get back.

How Can Gamers Ensure Their Games are Safe

There aren't just a few people playing video games anymore. Instead, there are millions of people playing on all kinds of internet-related devices. The only way to keep yourself completely safe is to play the old fashioned games that you only need batteries for - but that's a long shot. 

A few ways to keep yourself safe include not performing too many searches for things like hacks or cheats, which will likely be the search terms of choice for hackers. You also want to make sure that you have secure passwords for your different accounts and make sure that they are different - losing one gaming system is bad, but giving someone access to all of them is even worse.

Make sure to look through all of the account details when you sign up (or now, even if you've been signed up for years) and pay attention to the third-party accounts that get access to your information already.

Don't link your credit card, debit card, or PayPal account to a game. If you do get hacked, they can quickly deplete your account. Make sure to check your bank accounts regularly to find any fraudulent charges. Consider signing up for text alerts if your bank offers them. 

Stay vigilent for now, and we will keep you updated about any tricks or tips we have as this law starts to work.

