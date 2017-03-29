 
 

New Samsung Gear VR Comes With Controller

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 10:58am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller
 

Samsung announced a new Gear VR virtual reality headset powered by Oculus.

Samsung and Oculus updated the Gear VR. The new Samsung Gear VR comes with a controller and new Oculus Home. The $129 mobile VR headset will be released on April 21. The new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be released on the same day.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Oculus rebuilt Home from the ground up, reducing load times by up to 3 times. The new Explore feature makes it easy to find great content and play videos in VR. Oculus Home has now twice the pixel resolution.

Oculus created a lineup of new VR titles for the Gear VR Controller at launch. Customers will have nearly 20 titles to choose from in April, with 50 more to follow over the next few months.

Existing library games not requiring gamepad can all be played comfortably with the built-in touchpad, but new titles designed specifically for the controller take things to another level. The additional trigger unlocks a number of new gestures in VR, like drawing constellations in the night sky, casting a fishing line with precision, and firing guns at your opponent in live, multiplayer standoffs.

VR users can take aim and mow down zombies in Drop Dead, solve puzzles to explore hidden temples in Rangi, grab the mic to show off your vocal prowess in SingSpace, and more. We’ve also added controller support to Oculus Rooms, so you can interact in new ways and even draw pictures with friends in VR.

The Oculus Avatars now also support Gear VR. Oculus Avatars launches on Gear VR alongside the new Oculus Home, so Gear VR users can take their  avatar with you into a range of experience including Oculus Rooms, Hulu, Drop Dead, Fusion Wars, and vTime, plus new titles like Hologrid and The Guidance Team.

The Oculus Browser launches today on Gear VR. A fully native app that renders incredibly sharp video, images, and text in Gear VR, the new browser lets users search the web directly from Home.

Using the keyboard, users can navigate to sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube just like they would on a desktop. The browser brings 2D and most 360 video content right into Oculus Home, with all the benefits of our newly built experience.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

4 hours ago

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

6 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have an Instrument Panel

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have an Instrument Panel

11 minutes ago

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

23 minutes ago

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

26 minutes ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

40 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

1 hour ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

2 hours ago

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

3 hours ago

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

3 hours ago

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Technology News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

6 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have an Instrument Panel

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have an Instrument Panel

11 minutes ago

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

23 minutes ago

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

26 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook