New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

Samsung and Oculus updated the Gear VR. The new Samsung Gear VR comes with a controller and new Oculus Home. The $129 mobile VR headset will be released on April 21. The new Samsung Galaxy S8 will be released on the same day.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Oculus rebuilt Home from the ground up, reducing load times by up to 3 times. The new Explore feature makes it easy to find great content and play videos in VR. Oculus Home has now twice the pixel resolution.

Oculus created a lineup of new VR titles for the Gear VR Controller at launch. Customers will have nearly 20 titles to choose from in April, with 50 more to follow over the next few months.

Existing library games not requiring gamepad can all be played comfortably with the built-in touchpad, but new titles designed specifically for the controller take things to another level. The additional trigger unlocks a number of new gestures in VR, like drawing constellations in the night sky, casting a fishing line with precision, and firing guns at your opponent in live, multiplayer standoffs.

VR users can take aim and mow down zombies in Drop Dead, solve puzzles to explore hidden temples in Rangi, grab the mic to show off your vocal prowess in SingSpace, and more. We’ve also added controller support to Oculus Rooms, so you can interact in new ways and even draw pictures with friends in VR.

The Oculus Avatars now also support Gear VR. Oculus Avatars launches on Gear VR alongside the new Oculus Home, so Gear VR users can take their avatar with you into a range of experience including Oculus Rooms, Hulu, Drop Dead, Fusion Wars, and vTime, plus new titles like Hologrid and The Guidance Team.

The Oculus Browser launches today on Gear VR. A fully native app that renders incredibly sharp video, images, and text in Gear VR, the new browser lets users search the web directly from Home.

Using the keyboard, users can navigate to sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube just like they would on a desktop. The browser brings 2D and most 360 video content right into Oculus Home, with all the benefits of our newly built experience.