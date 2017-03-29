Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

Thirty years ago this weekend, the first Disney store was opened in California. To celebrate the anniversary, there will be in-store celebrations and limited edition products in stores. People are already getting excited, so you may want to get to the stores ASAP.

In 1987, the first Glendale, California store opened up and now they will get special limited edition 30th anniversary line-up. Some of the most popular toys will be the special anniversary Tsum Tsums. For people who don't like toys but love Disney, there will be some other memorabilia.

The in-store celebratory events will happen at many, but not all, Disney stores on Saturday, April 1, 2017, and Sunday, April 2, 2017. They will revisit some of the best memories from the last thirty years and give hints as to what is to come for the next thirty years.

“For 30 years, Disney Store has helped fans and families around the world make Disney magic a part of their daily lives,” said Paul Gainer, executive vice president, Disney Retail to Toy News. “We have continued to evolve and address not only the needs and interests of guests, but also the growing slate of Walt Disney Company brands and franchises, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. We look forward to the future as we continue to deliver the very best of Disney at retail.”

To make sure that your local Disney Store will have the special limited edition toys or an anniversary celebration, you can give theme a call and they will have the information.