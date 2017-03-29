 
 

Windows 10 Creators Update Release Is On April 11

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 11:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11
 

Microsoft announced to start rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update on April 11.

The Windows 10 Creators Update will be released for free in two weeks. Windows 10 users can get the update starting April 11. The focus of the new Windows 10 release is on 3D content.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

"Today, I’m excited to share our latest update to Windows 10, the Creators Update, will begin to roll out on April 11. The Creators Update is designed to spark and unleash creativity, bringing 3D and mixed reality to everyone and enabling every gamer to be a broadcaster. Beyond creativity, it brings new features to Microsoft Edge, additional security capabilities and privacy tools, and so much more.," said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

The 3D industry is estimated to grow by over 62% by 2020, and Microsoft wants to empower everyone to experience, create and share in 3D with the Creators Update.

With the new Paint 3D app in the Creators Update, it’s simple to create 3D objects from scratch, easily changing colors, stamping textures, or turning a 2D picture into a 3D work of art. Remix3D.com offers pre-made 3D art in a growing online library for your use or you can share your own creation with this creative community.

From 3D to mixed reality, the Windows 10 Creators Update enables immersive experiences that blur the lines between the physical and virtual worlds. Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will ship the world’s first Windows Mixed Reality-enabled headsets with the Creators Update, starting at affordable $299 USD later this year.

These VR headsets will contain built-in sensors to enable inside-out, six-degrees of freedom, allowing for easy setup and free movement without the need for external markers or sensors in the wall. These devices will light up with new, immersive Windows Mixed Reality apps and experiences, which developers are creating on the recently available Windows Mixed Reality dev kits.

Microsoft also expands the availability of Surface Studio and Surface Book to select countries in Europe and Asia including Germany and Japan. Surface Book with Performance base is available for pre-order today in Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom and will be available for purchase on April 20th. And, Surface Studio and Surface Dial are available for pre-order today in Australia, Canada and New Zealand and will be available for purchase starting April 20th.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

3 hours ago

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

4 hours ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

8 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

57 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

1 hour ago

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

3 hours ago

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

4 hours ago

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

5 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice as Fast on T-Mobile&#039;s Advanced LTE

Samsung Galaxy S8 Will Be Twice as Fast on T-Mobile's Advanced LTE

5 hours ago

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 a Desktop PC

Samsung DeX Makes Galaxy S8 a Desktop PC

5 hours ago

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted in Sun’s Atmosphere for the First Time

Earth-Like Planetary Waves Spotted in Sun’s Atmosphere for the First Time

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Technology News

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

3 hours ago

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

New Samsung Gear VR comes with Controller

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

8 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

57 minutes ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook