Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 11:51am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 29 2017, 3:46pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

The free update will roll out around the world on 11thApril to spark and unleash creativity

Microsoft just announced a major update for the Windows 10 called the Creators Update. The update will be released on the 11thof April all over the world as a free update. According to Microsoft they created the Windows 10 in order to empower the creator in all of its users. The new Creators Update has been designed by Microsoft to spark and unleash creativity. As part of the update 3D and mixed reality will be available to all their users. Windows 10 Creators Update also amps up the security and privacy of devices.  

3D update

The update brings a new Paint 3D app which can easily create 3D objects from scratch. Other features of the new 3D app include color changing, new stamp textures and converting 2D images into 3D visuals. Microsoft stated the 3D industry is slated to grow 62% by 2020 and they want their consumers to be empowered by this technology.

Mixed Reality-enabled headsets

Companies such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo will soon start selling the world’s first Windows Mixed Reality-enabled headsets. These headsets will come with the Creators Update and will have built-in sensors which will aid in lighting up new apps and experiences. 

Built-in Game broadcasting

Thanks to the Creators Update the Game Bar can be used to stream games on the Beam just with the help of additional log-ins. According to Microsoft they want to make Xbox the best place to create and play games. Therefore they are joining players across Xbox console and PC with Xbox Live. Users can now buy a game once and play it on both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Gamers can also interact with other in the gaming community using Beam.  

Microsoft Edge 

As part of the Creators Update the Microsoft Edge has been made faster and safer along with improved browsing and entertainment. According to Microsoft, their browser Microsoft Edge is the best browser available on Windows 10 as it is faster and safer than even Chrome. Microsoft Edge is more efficient as it block 9% of damaging sites and 13% more malwarethan Chrome. As part of the Creators Update new features like advanced tab have been added which help users to manage, find, organize and open previous tabs. Moreover e-books can be read across all Microsoft Edge devices and it is the only browser to stream Netflixin 4K Ultra HD resolution. 

Security and Privacy 

The Windows 10 Creators Update is also offering a new Windows Defender Security Center dashboard. The dashboard gives more visibility to the user on device security, health and online safety. The dashboard also serves as a single place where users can monitor all their security options. Features like anti-virus, network, firewall, assessing device health and performance, security of apps and browser and other family safety options can all be accessed from this single dashboard.

Other useful update features include:

Night light which reduces the blue light emitted by the screen 

Mini view is an ever-present small window on the top which can stream videos, play music while working

Screen time limits is now added not just in Windows 10 but Xbox which limits the time on screen children get by their parents

Windows Hello is a new feature which would detect a person’s distance from their Windows device through their iPhone, Android or Windows Phone and lock it effectively for privacy

 

Microsoft also announced their Surface Book and Surface Studio will soon be released in more markets around the world. 

