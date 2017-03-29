 
 

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 12:29pm CDT | by , in News | Gaming

 

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness
With Project Scorpio's launch right around the corner, there are already rumors flying around about possible game launches and stylings. All of the Xbox One games will be able to play on the console, which is something fans are extremely happy about, it really doesn't seem like the company is trying to make (too much) money off of fans.

Still, there is even more excitement about the fact that new games will be launched. Now Xbox head Phil Spencer has said that it is "critical" that Microsoft's first-party games be "ready" for the system's launch.

"Having our [first-party] games ready for Scorpio is critical," Spencer said on Twitter to a fan who questioned about launch games. While we don't actually know what Spencer means when he says "ready" but it could be that they have to work with the new power of Project Scorpio.  It would make sense that the launch games for the new console would have to be up to their standards.

Last summer, the trailer for Project Scorpio showed that there were big names involved with the development, including studios like Electronic Arts (EA) and Bethesda, so that should give you a hint about the games available.

Spencer also mentioned that he (and the entire team at Project Scorpio) is "very focused" on first-party games. "I'll be careful about when we announce things but I know strong 1P is critical," he explained.

Even better than the games, Project Scorpio will support all of the existing controllers and accessories. Still, we do know that the device will be at a "Premium" price, which means that it will be more than the $300 price ofXbox One S, but Microsoft is ready for the fact that Project Scorpio won't sell as well as that console did.

For any other questions, stay tuned. Microsoft has suggested that they will have an event before E3 to talk about the console due to all of the rumors and innuendo floating around. They even have a project page up on the Microsoft Store, but you can't order anything yet.

This story may contain affiliate links.

