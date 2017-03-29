Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

If you were one of the lucky families to get CloudPets for Christmas this past year, you might want to pay attention. This high-tech toy uses the internet to store and replay voice messages to family and friends. It is a great way to keep in touch and it's just cute, but there have been some problems with just what it stores. Experts say that the personal information of more than 800,000 customers has been released and more than 2 million voice recordings over the last few months. Many of these recordings are children.

Since Christmas day, most of the information about CloudPets owners, including login names, passwords, and voice recordings, were stored on a database. However, these databases were vulnerable to hacking to the point that anyone who knew how to use it could get access to whatever information these toys had.

Mashable's Jack Morse first reported on this last month, saying that the company put the information on a third-party service that didn't have the proper security concerns. He also said that this is the type of oversight makes it the perfect target for hackers. Now that we know the extent of the problem, it's even scarier.

Now, what could hackers do with a voice recording from a child?

Online experts say that it really depends what the hackers are looking for - but you should be careful and make sure that everything is secure. Many parents have said they aren't worried about the problem.

That database is no longer accessible, but security companies warn that you should change your passwords because the number of people impacted is much larger than anticipated.