Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Best Buy decided to not just sell one of the hard to find Nintendo consoles today online but both. The consumer electronics retailer offered the hard to find Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Edition consoles at noon CT. This created a scenario only known to happen during Black Friday. It was madness.

Minutes after the announced noon launch time the four products became available. Hitting the "add to cart" button did though result in the error message: "There was a problem adding your product to cart." The Best Buy site was very responsive during the assault of online shoppers and bots. The bottleneck was the shopping cart. This did not happen during the Best Buy Black Friday online sale last year.

The Nintendo Switch and the NES Classic are in such high demand that it broke Best Buy's order processing. Some shoppers report on social media that they succeeded by keeping refreshing the browser window. Most shoppers reported success ordering with the Best Buy app. We had recommended to use the app in our guide earlier today.

Stock tracking services report that the consoles and bundles were in stock for about 30 minutes, but that is just not correct. The whole system just broke down and it just took that long to process the orders that made it through. It is not clear how big the inventory was that Best Buy sold today.

We predict that these Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic flash sales will go on all year into the Holiday shopping season. Nintendo is not able to catch up with the demand all year. The situation will ease at the earliest in Spring of 2018.

Best Buy featured two Switch bundles in addition to the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the $59.99 NES Classic.The Nintendo Switch Zelda Bundle sold for $359.98 on bestbuy.com. The second Switch bundle includes Snipperclips, 1-2 Switch, & The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Digital Downloads, selling for $429.96.

Best Buy lists all Nintendo consoles and bundles that they offered today on this page.

Scalpers have prepared to launch an automated shopping attack on bestbuy.com at noon CT. Tools of the trade include automatic purchase and checkout scripts that operate on dozens of Best Buy accounts. To chances to beat scripts as a normal shopper are slim. Especially if the inventory is very limited.

Best Buy had the NES Classic last time in stock online back on March 10. The Nintendo Switch was available on March 20. Both sales have not been pre-announced and sold out in minutes.

The NES Classic restocking at Best Buy is remarkable. Only Amazon has sold the NES almost daily in small quantities on Amazon Prime Now. The Best Buy NES sale means that Nintendo finally has shipped a new batch of NES consoles. Other stores should receive new NES consoles soon.

The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch start at above $400 on amazon.com. Please ignore the reseller offers that are below that price as they are most likely scam listings. Same is true for the NES Classic. Legit reseller offers for the NES start at $130 on amazon.com. Read our in-depth report on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES scam offers on the Amazon Marketplace.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We see the Nintendo Switch in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now almost each day over the past weeks. The inventory is sold out extremely fast each time. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Below is the list of shops that offer the Nintendo Switch online in case they have inventory.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

