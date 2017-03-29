Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

It is not unusual for runners to experience stomach-related issues while competing long distance events, especially marathons. Long-distance running can wreck havoc on an athlete’s body and often leads to conditions like diarrhea and abdominal crapping.

A new research suggests that the severe physical stress of running a marathon can also cause extensive damage to kidneys. Although the damage is not permanent and runners usually recover within few days after the marathon, the study still raises questions about the long-term effects the grueling activity can have on your internal organs.

Marathon running is growing in popularity in recent years with more than a half million people participated in marathons in United States in 2015. But very little is known about the effects of marathon running on our kidneys.

To evaluate the impact, researchers from Yale University studied 22 participants involved in 2015 Hartford Marathon and took their blood and urine samples before and after the strenuous 26 mile walk. Researchers looked at a number of markers of kidney injury, including serum creatinine levels, kidney cells on microscopy, and proteins in urine.

Researchers found that 82 percent of runners that were studied showed the signs of Stage 1 Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) soon after the completion of the race. Acute Kidney Injury is a sudden failure of kidney function that happens within a few hours or a few days. The injury makes it hard for kidney to filter waste from the blood or to keep the right balance of fluid in your body. This type of condition is common in patients who are in hospitals, in intensive care units as well as older adults.

“The kidney responds to the physical stress of marathon running as if it’s injured, in a way that’s similar to what happens in hospitalized patients when the kidney is affected by medical and surgical complications.” Lead author of the study Dr. Chirag Parikh said.

While the condition did not last long and its symptoms disappeared after two days but it left with many questions and concerns.

“We need to investigate it further,” said Parikh. “Research has shown there are also changes in heart function associated with marathon running. Our study adds to the story – even the kidney responds to marathon-related stress.”