 
 

Donald Trump Is Finally Using An Apple IPhone

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 3:53pm CDT

 

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone
Getty Images
  • Donald Trump just got himself a Spanking New iPhone
 

It appears to be the case that Donald Trump just got himself a spanking new iPhone.

Donald Trump once declared that he would have Apple Inc. banned in the USA. Yet now he seems to have backtracked on his oath and has gotten himself a new iPhone.  Such dilly-dallying by politicians is nothing new though.

After Cupertino flat out refused to hack an iPhone that may have belonged to a terrorist suspect, the Donald (as he is termed by some of his die-hard admirers) issued a warning that he would have Apple Inc. wiped off the face of the US of A. 

Maybe it was when the CEO of Apple (Tim Cook) attended the tech summit in conjunction with Trump, that Trump’s attitude underwent a change. One of the president’s personal agents declared on Twitter that the POTUS was using his iPhone to tweet messages and that he was often seen reading and tweeting.

Trump's social media director and senior adviser, Dan Scavino Jr.,  tweets, ".@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter. Yes, it is #POTUS 45 reading & tweeting!"

Earlier there had been rumors doing the rounds that the POTUS had been using an unprotected Android phone to make calls that were of international importance. Trump’s most recent tweets show that he was having deliveries made via the iPhone too. 

Trump used to send his tweets via Android while his staff members used iPhones. This anomaly and difference was the cause of much chagrin for both sides. Now though that anomaly has been corrected for the better.

Some speculate that Trump’s new iPhone is red in color like his tie color. Also red is the favorite color of one of Trump’s pals in the political arena and that would be none other than Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Whatever the case, Trump will be operating from the context of the White House via his new iPhone from now onwards. That is a piece of news which shows that even the most stubborn among us may change our minds occasionally based upon the situation and circumstances they find themselves in. 

