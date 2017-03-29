SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT is working on a number of new models this year which will be coming in next few years. The company is off to launch its nee for seat electric cars in the coming years. One of the models that is arriving is SEAT Formentor which is a large SUV.

Another new model is set to arrive after the SUV. It is more likely to be a crossover like vehicle. The definite type of the vehicle is still a mystery that is yet to be solved.

Luca De Leo who is the chairman of SEAT said that they are already working on the electric car. This electro car will be a new version of already released Mii city car. It is actually based on Volkswagen eUP. eMii probably will become the first pure electric car offered by the company.

A new all electric version of next generation Leon is expected to arrive in year 2019. This car is based on the credentials of eGolf and its original MQB platform.

De Meo also revealed to Auto Express that a new Ibiza MQB A0 platform is already for an electrified model. We might get to see a new model on this platform soon as well.

This car might arrive somewhere is year 2020. According to the new set standards, ID by Volkswagen will be a first car which will use new technology. However the cars produced by SEAT will have a lot more to offer because they will be built on a newly developed platform.

De Meo also said that he is looking for the best connectivity in his upcoming cars. They are working on a program through which drivers will be connected to each other and other cars like a group.