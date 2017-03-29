Tesla Model 3 Won't Have An Instrument Panel

As the dates of Model 3’s release are nearing the enthusiasm about the car among people is increasing too. A number of excited speculations and expectations are associated with the car already. We were expecting the car to have an Instrumental control for instance.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

However, Elon Musk who is the CEO of Tesla, just confirmed that the new model won’t actually have an Instrumental control. It will feature a single center display for all of its data. There will not be a HUD as well included in the car.

Model 3 is regarded as the most affordable EV prepared by the company ever. This is the reason that there are a number of features that will not be present in Model 3. The cut down on features will make it a budgeted car that will be affordable in the end for many.

The single center display isn’t a bad choice at all. It looks like a sleek looking giant I Pad. This will be the main control system of car. It will showcase features such as control settings, road speed, energy remaining, fuel condition, weather condition, climate control setting etc.

Musk revealed about the interior of the car after he was asked by a number of fans about the car on twitter. Musk replied to the questions by stating that the car won’t have the central gauge cluster. He also said that it won’t have a heads up display as well.

Recently a number of photos of Model 3’s interior have been seen circulating the internet. These have raised quite a number of eyebrows because of being a nontraditional kind of interior. However if we look at the current trend followed by Tesla, we might get to see more futuristic things in the upcoming models.