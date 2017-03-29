 
 

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have An Instrument Panel

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 4:09pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have an Instrument Panel
  • Tesla Model 3 will not feature an Instrument Panel
 

Tesla Model 3 car will have a center display screen only

As the dates of Model 3’s release are nearing the enthusiasm about the car among people is increasing too. A number of excited speculations and expectations are associated with the car already. We were expecting the car to have an Instrumental control for instance.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

However, Elon Musk who is the CEO of Tesla, just confirmed that the new model won’t actually have an Instrumental control. It will feature a single center display for all of its data. There will not be a HUD as well included in the car.

Model 3 is regarded as the most affordable EV prepared by the company ever. This is the reason that there are a number of features that will not be present in Model 3. The cut down on features will make it a budgeted car that will be affordable in the end for many.

The single center display isn’t a bad choice at all. It looks like a sleek looking giant I Pad. This will be the main control system of car. It will showcase features such as control settings, road speed, energy remaining, fuel condition, weather condition, climate control setting etc.

Musk revealed about the interior of the car after he was asked by a number of fans about the car on twitter. Musk replied to the questions by stating that the car won’t have the central gauge cluster. He also said that it won’t have a heads up display as well.

 

Recently a number of photos of Model 3’s interior have been seen circulating the internet. These have raised quite a number of eyebrows because of being a nontraditional kind of interior. However if we look at the current trend followed by Tesla, we might get to see more futuristic things in the upcoming models.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

12 minutes ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

29 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

Top New Hypercars

6 hours ago

2018 Nissan Leaf First Spy Shots

2018 Nissan Leaf First Spy Shots

17 hours ago

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

15 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

1 hour ago

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iOS 11, Siri iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

Nintendo Switch and NES Best Buy Sale was Worse than Black Friday

1 hour ago

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

Security Concerns Over CloudPets - What You Need to Know

3 hours ago

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic in Stock online at Best Buy: How to Score against Bots

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

Nintendo Switch and NES Classic Best Buy Sale: Switch Gray Joy-Con, two Switch Bundles and the NES

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

Windows 10 Creators Update: Big Changes in a Small Package

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

Windows 10 Creators Update Release is on April 11

4 hours ago

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

Limited Edition Disney Toys Heading to Stores

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Cars & Vehicles

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

12 minutes ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

29 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

Top New Hypercars

6 hours ago

2018 Nissan Leaf First Spy Shots

2018 Nissan Leaf First Spy Shots

17 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

12 minutes ago

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

15 minutes ago

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

29 minutes ago

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

Marathon Running Damages Kidneys: Study

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook