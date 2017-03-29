Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

An Indonesian farmhand named Akbar went missing on Sunday. This disappearing act of his took place on the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia. He was on his way to harvesting palm oil when there seemed to have been a change of plans.

The search party for the relatively young farmer (he was just 25 years old) started in earnest. Then the police came to know of the poor man having been swallowed whole by a huge python.

This reticulated python was approximately 7 meters long and when it was cut open after much effort and difficulty, the man’s grisly half-digested remains spilled out to everyone’s horror.

Reticulated pythons are large and lengthy reptiles that suffocate their prey before swallowing it whole. They very rarely kill and eat adult humans. The maximum extent to which they go is devouring small animals and little children.

A spokesperson of the police told The Jakarta Post that Akbar had been missing in his native village since the past 24 hours. Everyone was worried about his whereabouts.

The policemen found his body swallowed by the python near his family’s palm plantation. While no signs of him were visible, the villagers began to get suspicious when they saw a large lazy python in a ravine.

When they managed to cut it open, they found Akbar’s dead body inside it. They had also heard screams coming from the region the previous night. This had alarmed them and they had become sure that Akbar had been killed by some animal in the darkness.

Their suspicions turned out to have been right on target. The python had made a meal out of the poor farmer. Even the outline of his boots were visible from within the elastic skin of the python when the search party arrived at the scene.

Pythons of such a humongous size normally tend to prey on dogs and boars. They usually avoid contact with humans. This one had found its way into the palm oil plantation deeming it to be an ideal hunting ground. It thought it could make a quick and tasty meal of a boar, canine or monkey.

Yet when it chanced upon a human being, it decided to change its usual selection in matters of prey. Reticulated pythons are some of the longest snakes on the face of the planet. They are often fearful of humans. This one seemed to have attacked though and the villagers of Sulawesi will have to be extra careful in the future.