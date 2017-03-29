Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

The Electra Meccanica Corporation which is set in Vancouver just revealed two new models by the company. These two vehicles were presented at the 2017 Vancouver Auto Show today.

One of the two revealed vehicles is Tofino. Tofino is an excellent looking two seater electric roadster. It will be an iconic car by the company. It is representing the evolution of Intermeccanica Roadster.

Another vehicle that was revealed by the company is SOLO R. It will be the performance model of the famous SOLO car by the company. SOLO which is an electric car was debuted in September last year.

The President of Electra Meccanica said that they are happy to have included these new electrified cars in the lineup. The President said that it is a step forward in the future of company’s brand name. He said that people visiting for the Vancouver Auto Show won’t be disappointed to see these two cars.

"We are very proud to showcase our company, along with a couple of extremely exciting new vehicles at our hometown show," states Mark West, President of Electra Meccanica.

"The passion behind these cars is a massive step-forward for our brand and they represent the best of what we can achieve from a performance standpoint. Vancouver Auto Show attendees and others around the world will not be disappointed."

Tofino which is one of the presented cars will have the ability to provide an excellent kind of drive with an aura of comfort. The best thing about this vehicle will be that it will be a hand crafted vehicle. It has an evolutionary design which is popular like that of the well-known Roadster of the company.

It is going to be a handcrafted vehicle which will make it a great car to have. It will have all the looks of a classic car but will have all the features of a new car loaded with technology. It will have an ability to go from 0-60mph in less than 7 seconds.

Its starting price will be $55,000. SOLO on the other hand will feature 16.1kWh lithium ion battery. It will have a range of 100 miles.