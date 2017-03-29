 
 

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have A Standard Speedometer

Posted: Mar 29 2017

 

  • There won’t be a Heads up Display in Tesla Model 3
 

Elon Musk just confirmed about the absence of HUD in upcoming model

Tesla Model 3 which is a much hyped model all around the world in about to arrive in a few months. A number of news and rumors regarding to the features of the car are circulating these days. One of the rumor was that Model 3 will have a Heads up Display.

Where this is nothing out of ordinary for a car to have a Heads up Display these days. It certainly isn’t something that you will get in the upcoming Tesla. Musk just confirmed in a tweet that the car won’t be getting any HUD.

Tesla Model 3 is being made as an affordable model. It is like that of a Model S but in smaller size. However it won’t feature all the specs that are presented in Model S. Lesser features will actually make it an affordable electric car by the company. This is the reason that extravagant options cannot be seen in the model.

A car enthusiast just asked over twitter if the car will have a central speedometer. Where Musk replied by saying “No” to the question. He again gave a negative response when the same person asked if the car will have HUD.

According to Musk, the car will have a high level of autonomy. It will also mean that it might not feature a traditional instrumental cluster. The first batch of the Model 3 cars will be delivered by the end of this year.

Over 400,000 cars have already been booked. Musk just announced a strategy though which he will produce the cars. He will start by producing 2000 cars per month which will reach on the 5000 cars produced per month by the end of next year, according to Mashable.

