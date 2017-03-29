 
 

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing In Nürburgring

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 4:32pm CDT

 

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring
Credit: AutoBlog
  • New Porsche 911 Spotted
 

The new model looks pretty similar to the old one!

The upcoming Porsche 911 was potted testing at the Nurburgring Race track in Germany. Surprisingly the car was notat all camouflaged. It was being tested in the plain sight for anyone to see. Most of the times companies take great care to make sure that the developmental car is pretty nicely camouflaged or covered.

It avoids the spies to get the exact picture of car’s features. However Porsche 911 was spied without even a spec of camo. The reason might be that it looked nothing different from the one that is already in market. It was practically the same kind of car which was spotted earlier being tested too. Both of these resemble a lot to that of the current model.

There a few little tweaks that can be seen in the car. The rear lights of the car are like that of the latest Panamera. You can see the iconic and current used round headlights, the rear tail lights that are wide in size and bulging fenders. These are all here to stay in the new model too. A few minor changes here and there can be spotted on the body.

The major apparent change is the positioning pf lights. The headlights no longer are meeting the bumper. The hood can be seen extending further in forward direction as well. The variant of the car cannot be confirmed by looking at the car. However by looking at the wider hips, it can be suggested that it will be an all-wheel drive car.

The current model which is in market is 991.2. Thus it can take some time until we see an updated model of 911 in the market. A new market model might arrive somewhere in next year.

This story may contain affiliate links.

