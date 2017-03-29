Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

Skoda just revealed its Skoda Vision E Concept. It is powerful EV concept that is supposed to tackle on Tesla Model X in the market. It will be a 300bhp electric crossover. The crossover is supposed to go on sale in year 2020. It will be presented in the Shanghai Motor Show this year.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

This new Skoda Vision E Concept is based on the new platform by VW. It will be built on the new Volkswagen MEB skateboard platform. It is supposed to be an efficient and value for money platform. The company is looking forward to customize the vehicle in the best possible way due to the flexibility of MEB platform.

It is supposed to rival the upcoming Model X by Tesla. It will arrive in market in two years. Thus by 2020 when Model X will be here, a new competitor of the car will be here to impress people as well. It is speculated that the car might be given the name “Aratan”.

This name was recently trademarked by Skoda officially. The Skoda Vision E Concept measures 4.64 meters long in length and 1.92 meters wide, according to AutoCar.

It is a little shorter and a little wider than that of a Kodiaq SUV. Kodiaq features a four seat arrangement. However Skoda Vision E Concept might get to have a five seater option when it arrives in market.

The same platform will be used for Volkswagen’s ID concept car. According to CEO of Skoda, Maier, the company is aiming to produce as many electrified cars as possible by the year 2025.

The Skoda Vision E Concept will probably feature a new lithium ion battery pack. The storage capacity of the battery and the mileage of the vehicle have not been revealed yet.