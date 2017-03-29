 
 

Video Game Hall Of Game Announces New Class

Posted: Mar 29 2017, 6:06pm CDT | by , in News | Gaming

 

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Strong Museum has announced those who have been nominated for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. These Class of 2017 hopefuls include 12 extremely well-known titles that have shaped the gaming world throughout the years. They include Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy VII, Halo: Combat Evolved, Windows Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, Myst, Pokemon Red and Green, Portal, Resident Evil, Street Fighter II, Tomb Raider, and Wii Sports. 

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Games are chosen based on many different terms, but some of the standouts are: icon-status, geographical reach, design, pop culture, societal impact, and longevity. 

This is the third wave of inductees after the Hall of Fame started in 2015.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at a ceremony at The Strong Museum. The museum is in Rochester, New York. 

"These 12 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists span decades, gaming platforms, and countries of origin--but what they all have in common is their undeniable impact on the world of gaming and popular culture," The Strong museum's Jon-Paul C. Dyson said in a statement. "They're among the most influential games of all time."

The Strong Museum reached out to the public to get the nominations and received responses from more than 100 countries. The finalists were chosen by an international selection advisory committee that was comprised of journalists, scholars, and trusted names in the video game industry.

So far, there have been some seriously strong names inducted into the Video  Game Hall of Fame, including Doom, Grand Theft Auto III, The Legend of Zelda, The Oregon Trail, Pac-Man, Pong, The Sims, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Super Mario Bros., Tetris, and World of Warcraft.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

8 hours ago, 12:29pm CDT

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

10 hours ago, 10:47am CDT

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else

11 hours ago, 9:23am CDT

Sony Reportedly Feeling Pressure Over Xbox Release

Sony Reportedly Feeling Pressure Over Xbox Release

1 day ago, 3:25pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 New Sportcars

4 hours ago, 5:05pm CDT

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

4 hours ago, 5:03pm CDT

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

4 hours ago, 4:32pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

4 hours ago, 4:29pm CDT

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

4 hours ago, 4:28pm CDT

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

4 hours ago, 4:25pm CDT

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

5 hours ago, 4:13pm CDT

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have an Instrument Panel

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have an Instrument Panel

5 hours ago, 4:09pm CDT

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

SEAT to Launch Leon and Mii EVs in 2019

5 hours ago, 3:57pm CDT

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

Donald Trump is Finally Using an Apple iPhone

5 hours ago, 3:53pm CDT

New 2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

2017 Plugin Hybrid Cars

5 hours ago, 3:39pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Gaming

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

Project Scorpio Calls for Game Readiness

8 hours ago, 12:29pm CDT

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

What the Data Privacy Vote Means for Gamers

10 hours ago, 10:47am CDT

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else

New Nintendo Switch Update Adds Stability, Not Much Else

11 hours ago, 9:23am CDT

Sony Reportedly Feeling Pressure Over Xbox Release

Sony Reportedly Feeling Pressure Over Xbox Release

1 day ago, 3:25pm CDT

More Gaming Stories




Latest News

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 New Sportcars

4 hours ago, 5:05pm CDT

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

4 hours ago, 5:03pm CDT

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

4 hours ago, 4:32pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

4 hours ago, 4:29pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook