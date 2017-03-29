Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

The Strong Museum has announced those who have been nominated for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. These Class of 2017 hopefuls include 12 extremely well-known titles that have shaped the gaming world throughout the years. They include Donkey Kong, Final Fantasy VII, Halo: Combat Evolved, Windows Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, Myst, Pokemon Red and Green, Portal, Resident Evil, Street Fighter II, Tomb Raider, and Wii Sports.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Games are chosen based on many different terms, but some of the standouts are: icon-status, geographical reach, design, pop culture, societal impact, and longevity.

This is the third wave of inductees after the Hall of Fame started in 2015.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at a ceremony at The Strong Museum. The museum is in Rochester, New York.

"These 12 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists span decades, gaming platforms, and countries of origin--but what they all have in common is their undeniable impact on the world of gaming and popular culture," The Strong museum's Jon-Paul C. Dyson said in a statement. "They're among the most influential games of all time."

The Strong Museum reached out to the public to get the nominations and received responses from more than 100 countries. The finalists were chosen by an international selection advisory committee that was comprised of journalists, scholars, and trusted names in the video game industry.

So far, there have been some seriously strong names inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame, including Doom, Grand Theft Auto III, The Legend of Zelda, The Oregon Trail, Pac-Man, Pong, The Sims, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Super Mario Bros., Tetris, and World of Warcraft.