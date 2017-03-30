Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Revealed! Nintendo shows why there are not enough Nintendo Switch consoles in stores in a Tweet. Apparently only Mario and Luigi are the only two guys working in Nintendo's shipping department. No wonder it takes that long to ship millions of Switch consoles.

Jokes aside. Nintendo also said that more Switch consoles are on the way. "Check with your local retailers over the next few days for more information," Nintendo," stated the Japanese Video game maker in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Mario & Luigi are still shipping out #NintendoSwitch consoles! Check with your local retailers over the next few days for more information. pic.twitter.com/xgZyn44VYj— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 29, 2017

The announcement comes on the heals of a Nintendo Switch sale at the Best Buy online store. The experience of shoppers trying to grab a Nintendo Switch was worse than Black Friday.

Best Buy announced to sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch Grey Joy-Con online at bestbuy.com at noon CT on Wednesday. The site remained responsive during, but the cart broke down and most shoppers could not add the Switch to their cart and complete the checkout.

One of the reasons for the huge load the Best Buy cart experienced have been likely bots and automated scripts run by scalpers.

Nintendo started to restock the Nintendo Switch last week. GameStop kicked things off with restocking the Switch in stores. Walmart, Target, ToysRUs and even amazon.com offered the $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Grey Joy-Con. The supply for the Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con version was much lower.

The Nintendo flagship store in New York will sell the Nintendo Switch again on Thursday at 4pm ET. The Nintendo store has been selling the Switch daily this week.

The iStockNow inventory tracker is reporting this morning multiple Walmart and Target stores with Switch inventory like in the past days.

We recommend to look up the inventory level of your local Walmart store on BrickSeek and compare with what iStockNow reports. If both services show stock, the likelihood of you finding a Switch is rather high. Walmart also offers in stock tracking for its stores online. Enter your zip code and select the Walmart store near you on this walmart.com page.

Amazon in Spain had the Nintendo Switch with Grey Joy-Con in stock again for 329 Euro yesterday, but is sold out now.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch did not decline, despite the restocking last week. Prices are above $400 from "trustworthy" reseller. Please avoid the fake low priced reseller deals on the Nintendo Switch. These offers are a scam. Read our report on the Nintendo Switch Amazon scam for details.

The Switch has also been spotted in stock in select cities on Amazon Prime Now and on in Fry's store locations. iStockNow is notifying users about Switch stock at Fry's stores.

How to find the Nintendo Switch in Stores

Walmart Stores

Enter your zip code and select the Walmart store near you on this walmart.com page.

The Walmart SKU number for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 52901821. The Walmart SKU for the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and new red Joy-Con is 52901822. To check if a Walmart store near you has the Switch in stock you can also use this BrickSeek page. To check for the more rare Switch with neon Joy-con visit this link.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Walmart stores with Switch in stock.

Target Stores

While there are three methods to check for Switch inventory, it is more difficult for Target. BrickSeek does not work for checking for Switch stock at Target stores for some reason. Searching with DCPI 207-29-1001 results in: "Sorry, this item is not available to search at this time." Target shows store inventory also online on target.com for the Nintendo Switch.

The Target DPCI for the Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con is 207-29-1001. The DPCI for the Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Con is 207-29-1000. The search for the Switch at Target on BrickSeek is not returning results yet.

Alternatively shoppers can use iStockNow to find Target stores with Switch in stock.

Nintendo Flagship Store in New York

Nintendo tweeted a schedule of Switch sales for this week. On Wednesday March 29, the Switch will go on sale at 10am ET in the store located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

On Thursday, March 30, the Switch sale begins at 4pm and on Friday, Switch hunters can line up at 10am again. If you are lining up today, please share how many Switch consoles the store had in stock in the comments below.

Best Buy

Best Buy announced to sell the $299.99 Nintendo Switch Grey Joy-Con online at bestbuy.com on Wednesday, March 29 at noon CT (1pm ET). Read our guide on how to battle the bots for a Nintendo Switch at Best Buy's online shop today. Scalpers are ready to wipe out Best Buy's inventory of the Switch with automated scripts using multiple My Best Buy accounts.Shoppers can use iStockNow to find Best Buy stores with Switch in stock.

GameStop

The iStockNow service also works for GameStop store locations.

A pro tip for iStockNow is to look for inventory changes of your local stores you track. Only if there is a fresh change, the likelihood that the information is correct is high. Another tip is to compare iStockNow and BrickSeek results.

How to Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

To track online inventory and get alerts, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

Amazon has been offering the hard to find Nintendo Switch through its local delivery service Amazon Prime Now. We see the Nintendo Switch in stock for select cities on Amazon Prime Now almost each day over the past weeks. The inventory is sold out extremely fast each time. The Lucky customers can receive the Switch with 2 hour free delivery once the Amazon Prime Now.

Below is the list of shops that offer the Nintendo Switch online in case they have inventory.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

ToysRUs

Nintendo lists six official stores that sell the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Other stores have also listed the Switch including NewEgg, Fry's, BHPPhotoVideo and Nintendo's own store.

The new Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and as expected, it sold out on launch day. Nintendo's comments that there would be enough Switch consoles in March to satisfy demand turned out to be untrue. Nintendo now plans to double the production of the Nintendo Switch. The company plans to make 16 million Switch consoles starting April 1 until March 2018. The original plan was to produce 8 million Switch consoles.

The colorful Switch is slightly harder to find than the console with gray controllers. The premium resellers charge is with 50 to 65% still much lower than it is the case for the Nintendo NES Classic.

Nintendo is expected to ship 2 million Switch consoles in March for the global market. The number is too low and finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out is very difficult. The Switch gave Nintendo their biggest console launch ever. The first 2-days of sales beat the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles.

The $59.99 NES Classic continues to be also in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks. Nintendo sold through 1.5 million NES Classic consoles and the demand is by far not satisfied.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

For video game fans who have not pre-ordered a Switch yet, there are still chances on launch day. There have been midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's a mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch, formerly known as Nintendo NX.

The Nintendo Switch games sell for $59.99 like the games for the PS4 and Xbox One. The announced Nintendo Switch game line-up includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo killed region locking on the Nintendo Switch. Any game sold in any region will be playable on the Nintendo Switch.

The system will include the main console, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controllers, a Joy-Con grip (to which two Joy-Con are attached and used as one controller), a set of Joy-Con wrist straps, a Nintendo Switch dock (which holds the main console and connects it to a TV), an HDMI cable and an AC adapter. Two stylish versions of the system will be released: a version with a set of gray Joy-Con, and a version with one neon blue and one neon red Joy-Con. Both versions will be the same price.

