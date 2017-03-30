 
 

Android Users To Spend More Money On Apps Than Apple Users

Posted: Mar 30 2017, 1:38am CDT | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Android Users to Spend more Money on Apps than Apple Users
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Users of Google's Android operating system will spend $41 billion in total on apps and subscriptions in 2017, topping $40 billion for Apple, a new report has found.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

App Annie, which focuses on data related to the mobile-app ecosystem, projected that Apple would still have the most dominant single app store.

Apple's App Store racked up $34 billion in sales in 2016, while Android apps collected $27 billion, a report in MarketWatch said on Wednesday.

Although Google has its own Google Play online destination for apps, there are several third-party offerings for devices that run on the Android operating system.

App Annie projects that revenues for Google Play and third-party Android offerings will be roughly similar with $21 billion in Google Play revenues and $20 billion for other offerings, the report added.

Another reason for this might be the number of devices used.

Android should be expected to outpace Apple because Android devices outnumber iOS devices by about a 5-to-1 ratio worldwide, Danielle Levitas, Senior Vice President of research for App Annie, was quoted as saying.

"So there's much room for movement and while this shift might happen in 2017, ultimately, we forecast the App Store remaining the most lucrative store in the next five years," Levitas said.

According to market research firm Gartner, Android had more than 80 per cent of the smartphone market share in 2016 while iOS was at 17.7 per cent, yet Apple routinely takes a majority of global profits in selling its devices.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Xiaomi Aims to Create 20,000 Jobs in India

Xiaomi Aims to Create 20,000 Jobs in India

2 days ago, 12:41am CDT

86% of Firms to Upgrade to Windows 10 in 3-4 Years

86% of Firms to Upgrade to Windows 10 in 3-4 Years

2 days ago, 2:45am CDT

US, UK Gadget Ban on Middle East Flights Takes Off

US, UK Gadget Ban on Middle East Flights Takes Off

4 days ago, 1:27am CDT

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Mar 20 2017, 1:29am CDT

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

33 minutes ago

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams&#039; Spacewalk Record

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams' Spacewalk Record

1 hour ago

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

2 hours ago

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

8 hours ago, 6:06pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 New Sportcars

9 hours ago, 5:05pm CDT

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

9 hours ago, 5:03pm CDT

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

10 hours ago, 4:32pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

10 hours ago, 4:29pm CDT

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

Musk Confirms Tesla Model 3 Won’t Have a Standard Speedometer

10 hours ago, 4:28pm CDT

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

Electra Meccanica Reveals New All-Electric Tofino Sports Car

10 hours ago, 4:25pm CDT

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

Watch Indonesian Man Swallowed Whole by Python

10 hours ago, 4:13pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online and Nintendo Store in NYC

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Wednesday: Best Buy Online, Meijer Stores and Nintendo Store

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Latest Business News

Xiaomi Aims to Create 20,000 Jobs in India

Xiaomi Aims to Create 20,000 Jobs in India

2 days ago, 12:41am CDT

86% of Firms to Upgrade to Windows 10 in 3-4 Years

86% of Firms to Upgrade to Windows 10 in 3-4 Years

2 days ago, 2:45am CDT

US, UK Gadget Ban on Middle East Flights Takes Off

US, UK Gadget Ban on Middle East Flights Takes Off

4 days ago, 1:27am CDT

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Mar 20 2017, 1:29am CDT

More Latest Business News Stories




Latest News

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

33 minutes ago

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams&#039; Spacewalk Record

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams' Spacewalk Record

1 hour ago

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

2 hours ago

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

8 hours ago, 6:06pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook