 
 

BMW M8 Spied Testing In Nurburgring

Posted: Mar 30 2017, 6:09am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 30 2017, 6:12am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

BMW M8 Spied Testing in Nurburgring
Credit: MotorTrend
  • BMW 8 Series Spied testing
 

The car was spied testing on a track in Nurburgring, Germany

The upcoming BMW 8 Series was seen testing at the Nurburgring racing track in Germany. The car which was spotted was actually heavily camouflaged.

The new BMW 8 Series is coming to the market in order to rival big names such as Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe, and the Lexus LC 500. The BMW 8 Series is supposed to return as a grand tourer. It will sit above 6 series coupe and convertible.

By the looks of it the BMW 8 Series looks really big in size. It looks as if it is as long as the rival Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupe. Along with that one of the main things that can be seen in the car is that it is pretty low slung.

It has an extremely sloping roof that makes it look steeper than any other BMW car introduced up till now. These both features also make the car look like a very long vehicle, according to MotorTrend.

The car which was spotted wore a lot of camouflage. However if we look closely, one can easily detect the iconic kidney grilles of BMW in the front.
The rear showcases features of a classic coupe. The rear is shorter and makes the car looks like a fast back. It rear windows are smaller in size as well.

We are not sure of the platform that will be making its appearance in the BMW 8 Series. However if the car is being built on the new CLAR platform then it will have a few very nice options of engines to have. It can have a 3.0 lite turbo engine or a 4.4 liter twin turbo V8 engine. An option of 6.6 liter twin turbo V12 engine will be present too.

