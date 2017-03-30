 
 

Why The Arctic Ts Turning Green At An Alarming Rate?

Posted: Mar 30 2017, 6:14am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Why the Arctic ts Turning Green at an Alarming Rate?
Melt ponds darken the surface of thinning Arctic sea ice, creating conditions friendly to algae blooms under the ice. Image Credit: NASA
  • Arctic Ice is turning Green at a Rapid Rate and this is a Worrisome Trend
 

The Arctic ice is turning the color green at a rapid rate and this is quite a worrisome trend. But scientists create new model that solves the mystery of the Arctic's green ice.

Six years ago, the experts noticed a strange phenomenon going on around the Arctic. A huge overgrowth of phytoplankton was affixed to the Arctic sea ice.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The only anomaly was that the weather conditions were too dark and gloomy for such a green scum of sorts to form on the surface of the sea ice. Since photosynthesis couldn’t occur under such circumstances, the way this phytoplankton bloom was thriving remained a mystery. 

Via math models, the scientists managed to find that the thinning Arctic sea ice could be the reason behind this blooming phytoplankton layer. Future blooms of phytoplankton could spell the disturbing of the ecological balance in the Arctic’s food webs.

This was indeed cause for concern. Phytoplankton are the main phenomenon behind the Arctic’s food webs. Every summer, sunlight comes pouring into this remote region. A massive amount of phytoplankton are formed in this manner.

These phytoplankton invite fish which feed upon them. The fish in turn attract larger marine creatures which form a part of the food web in this area of the world. 

These phytoplankton ought not to have been thriving under the sea ice. That is because normally the sea ice reflects the sunlight back into the atmosphere. Yet over the past generation or so, Arctic ice has gotten not only thinner but darker as well.

This is due to global warming. The sunlight thus penetrates all the way to the depths of the seawater beneath the ice. Thus melt ponds have formed that have decreased the reflectivity of the ice. Therefore the ice that is thin to begin with is getting even more thinner. This is a clear sign of trouble ahead.   

The transmission of sunlight is the issue here. The thickness of the ice has been decreasing and the melt pond percentage has been increasing. Now the phytoplankton blooms are growing like never before.

While the melt ponds play their role in all this, it is the thinness of the ice that especially leads to a massive formation of phytoplankton blooms. Two decades ago, 3% to 4% of the sea ice was thin enough for phytoplankton blooms to thrive in the region.

Today this figure has increased to a whopping 30%. The ecology of the region is about to change. Many fauna that live in the area and need oxygen to survive will not be gaining access to it on a regular basis. 

The findings of this research are described in the journal Science Advances.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

How a Wrong-way Asteroid Avoids Colliding with Jupiter

How a Wrong-way Asteroid Avoids Colliding with Jupiter

4 hours ago

Study predicts Major Southern California Beach Erosion

Study predicts Major Southern California Beach Erosion

4 hours ago

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

5 hours ago

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams&#039; Spacewalk Record

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams' Spacewalk Record

5 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

23 minutes ago

BMW M8 Spied Testing in Nurburgring

BMW M8 Spied Testing in Nurburgring

1 hour ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip Inside

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip and USB-C charging

1 hour ago

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

1 hour ago

iOS 11 Rumors: What will Change?

iOS 11 Rumors: Night Mode and Multiple Users May Finally Be Here

1 hour ago

Android Users to Spend more Money on Apps than Apple Users

Android Users to Spend more Money on Apps than Apple Users

5 hours ago

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

Video Game Hall of Game Announces New Class

13 hours ago, 6:06pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

2017 New Sportcars

14 hours ago, 5:05pm CDT

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

Skoda Vision E Concept Teases 300bhp Electric SUV for 2020

14 hours ago, 5:03pm CDT

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

New Porsche 911 Spied Testing in Nürburgring

14 hours ago, 4:32pm CDT

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

Best Sportcars of 2017

14 hours ago, 4:29pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Clone of 2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

2017 iMac: Rumors, Features, Release, Price and Everything You Need to Know

 
Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

Apple Rumors 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, Apple Watch 3, 2017, AR and More

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates for Wednesday




Latest Science News

How a Wrong-way Asteroid Avoids Colliding with Jupiter

How a Wrong-way Asteroid Avoids Colliding with Jupiter

4 hours ago

Study predicts Major Southern California Beach Erosion

Study predicts Major Southern California Beach Erosion

4 hours ago

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

Sex of Sea Lamprey is Determined by its Growth Rate

5 hours ago

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams&#039; Spacewalk Record

Astronaut Peggy Whitson set to break Sunita Williams' Spacewalk Record

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

23 minutes ago

BMW M8 Spied Testing in Nurburgring

BMW M8 Spied Testing in Nurburgring

1 hour ago

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip Inside

2017 Apple Watch Series 3 Rumors Suggest Cellular Chip and USB-C charging

1 hour ago

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

Nintendo Reveals Why the Switch is in Short Supply, More Coming in Next Days

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook