 
 

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals And Everything You Need To Know

Posted: May 29 2017, 2:12am CDT

 

While Black Friday 2017 is way out, Amazon Prime Day 2017 is coming up.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is expected to take place in July. The giant online retailer created a sales day as big as Black Friday from scratch in 2015. The 2016 Prime Day was the biggest day in Amazon's history. The 2017 Prime Day is set to beat last year's record. It will be the third Prime Day.

It is certain that there will be a Prime Day 2017. Amazon has invited its marketplace partners to prepare for the 1-day sale and purchase Lightning Deal placements. Marketplace offers make up a huge part of the overall sales on Prime Day. The only unknown is the Amazon Prime Day 2017 date. Our educated guess is that Prime Day 2017 will be on July 11th.

The deals on Prime Day 2017 will be again predominantly on TVs and all Amazon devices. Prime Day is going to be one of the best times of the year to save on Echo, Dot, Kindle, Fire tablets and Fire TV gadgets. Amazon had extreme deep inventories on sales items, especially bargain TVs. To find the deals on Amazon Prime Day, follow our Prime Day 2017 Deals Tracker.

Amazon sold a staggering 90,000 TVs on Prime Day 2016. Several hundreds of thousands of Kindle e-readers sold on Prime Day around the world. The Fire Stick was the best-selling Prime Day item.

Amazon Prime Day is only available to Amazon Prime members. The retailer has already confirmed that there will be a Prime Day 2017 sale on the Prime Day page and has also sent out invitiations to its marketplace partners early May to prepare for Prime Day 2017.

Prime members can find special deals only available for Prime Members every day on amazon.com, but the biggest savings are on Prime Day 2017.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2017

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 date is likely on Tuesday July 11th, 2017. This date is not official, but would be following the pattern of previous Amazon Prime Day sales. This is one week after the July 4th weekend. The Prime Day sale starts at midnight Eastern. This means that shoppers on the west coast can already shop Prime Day at 9pm PST on Monday, July 10.

There is likely also again a Prime Week countdown sale. Amazon offered daily sales ahead of Prime Day. Prime Week 2017 could kick off as early as July 5, right after Independance Day 2017. 

Prime Day 2017 is confirmed as market place retailers have been invited by Amazon to prepare for the big 1-day sales day. Amazon has so far not made the Amazon Prime Day 2017 date offficial.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Deals

The list of Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals will be released only shortly before the event. The best Prime Day 2016 deal on a 40-inch LED HDTV was $139.99. Amazon offered a $114 40-inch LED HD TV last year with deep inventory. Amazon has hiked the prices of these low-end Prime Day 2016 TV deals by about $20.

The best Prime Day deals last year included also the $33.33 Fire tablet instead of $49.99. A $50 savings on the popular Amazon Echo.The Amazon Fire TV is $30 off, resulting in a $69.99 price. The Fire Stick sold for $24.99 (saving $15). Kindle fans saved $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite.

We do not expect that Prime Day 2017 will feature deals on the Nintendo Switch and certainly not for the NES Classic as Nintendo cancelled the popular product in April. These products will be still in short supply in July. Read our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions.

Deal hunters will be able to use The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Sweepstakes

We know that there will be at least sweepstakes from Audible on Prime Day 2017. The details of the Audible giveaway are not released yet. There are likely other sweepstakes too on Amazon Prime Day 2017.

What is Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is a one-day-only global shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. With thousands of deals worldwide, members get exclusive access to the discounts across nearly every product category. The $99 annual Prime membership fee provides a wide range of benefits. Besides free two-day shipping, members get acccess to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Now, Prime Pantry, Prime Photos, early access to deals and much more.

While Prime Day is big in all countries Amazon is available, Black Friday is only really established and gigantic in the United States. Find out the first facts about Black Friday 2017.

