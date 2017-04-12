 
 

2017 Tamagotchi Are Popular In Japan, Here Is How To Buy

Posted: Apr 12 2017, 10:18am CDT | by , Updated: Oct 12 2017, 5:41am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Bandai jumps on retro trend and released new Tamagotchis.

A Tamagotchi was the must-have electronic toy back in the 90s. Now 20 years later Bandai re-released the Tamagotchi in Japan. The new Tamagotchi egg is smaller than the original, but still, has the bad LCD pixel graphics from the 90s.

Update: The new 2017 Tamagotchi will be released on November 5 in the United States for $14.99. Pre-order is available as of October 11.

The new Tamagotchis sell for less than $20 on amazon in Japan. Almost all models are about to sell out. Amazon.jp is shipping international, so you can be ahead of the curve.

Bandai has not yet revealed any plans to introduce the 2017 Tamagotchi in the United States and Europe, but what would hold them back? The retro trend is in full force as demonstrated by the Nintendo NES Classic Edition.

It is easier now to shop on the Japanese Amazon store as it offers to switch the user interface to English in the Otaku store.

Besides the 6 new small Tamagotchis, there is also a more expensive line of Tamagotchi m!x that feature color displays and popular characters like Hello Kitty. The bestsellers are the new small Tamagotchis. Find all Tamagotchis on sale on amazon.jp.

About Tamagotchi

The Tamagotchi is a digital pet released by Bandai on November 23, 1996, in Japan and May 1997 in globally. The popularity was extreme for years, leading to sales of over 75 million Tamagotchis.

Owners need to take care of the digital pet, in a way similar to the Hatchimals, the toy fade of 2016. The pets go through different live cycles and indicators show its well being. A neglected Tamagotchi can die.  

