 
 

Nintendo Super NES Classic Reportedly Already In The Works

Nintendo Super NES Classic Reportedly Already in the Works
 

A new report says that Nintendo will release a Nintendo Super NES Classic in time for Christmas.

Update June 26: Nintendo Unveils SNES Classic.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Now

We did a feature on the possibility of a Nintendo Super NES Classic a week ago. Today a report surfaced saying that Nintendo has already started to work on the a new release of the classic 90s video game console.

The new SNES Classic or SNES Mini is scheduled for a release in time for the Holidays 2017. Eurogamer did not receive further details from its sources close to Nintendo.

The Super NES was not as huge as the NES for the Japanese video maker. The console sold close to 50 million units during the 90s. Video gamers will remember playing classics as Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Final Fantasy VI, Donkey Kong Country, Street Fighter II, Star Fox, F-Zero and Super Mario Kart on the original Super NES.

A Super NES Classic with cartridges could create a whole new official genre of new 16-bit games. The world is just crazy enough for that to happen, if Nintendo does its part. A new game for the SNES is already coming out now.

The rumors about the release of the Super NES come on the heels of the announcement that Nintendo has ended the production of the NES Classic. Nintendo just isn't able to make any money on the $59.99 retro console. The last Nintendo NES consoles are going to be available this month. The reseller prices have exploded to over $300. Read the latest Nintendo NES Classic stock updates to find a NES console.

The NES Classic launched on November 11, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, Nintendo has sold 1.5 million NES Classic Edition. New official NES Classic sales numbers for 2017 are expected to be released on April 27.

