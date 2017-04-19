 
 

Nintendo SNES Mini Is To Replace NES Classic Edition This Year

Posted: Apr 19 2017, 11:05am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 26 2017, 12:59pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

  • Nintendo is to Replace its NES Classic Edition with a Nintendo Classic Mini SNES in 2017
 

The video game company Nintendo is to replace its NES with a SNES Mini (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) in 2017.

Update June 26: Nintendo Unveils Super Nintendo Classic.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Now

Nintendo is all set to put aside its NES micro console with a mini version of the SNES. Many sources that have the inside scoop have confirmed this rumor to actually be true. The SNES mini will be released come Yuletide 2017.

Its design and development are already being defined. Nintendo’s elaborate planning for the SNES mini was the reason why the curtailment of its NES did not undergo any amelioration at the last moment. 

While NES was popular enough and it did manage to make a tidy profit for Nintendo, its time had come and it had to go. About seven days ago, Nintendo announced that it had never meant for the older NES microconsole to be a product that would remain in the market for a long period of time.

It was a case of a one hit wonder. It was just a cool and funky novelty item for Christmas 2016. Now when Christmas 2017 will come along after about eight months, the new product, which is even cooler and funkier than the NES microconsole, will wow the crowd of enthusiastic gamers, reports Eurogamer

The NES had sold out pretty fast after its arrival on the scene. A burgeoning resale on eBay led to shipments of the game continuing into the early months of this year.

However, its production process could not be indefinitely extended. Somewhere along the line, things had to be stopped from going overboard. The SNES mini will not face the same issues since its stocks will be available in plentiful amounts.

The reality of the situation dictates that this is a really exciting moment to be alive. Just to play the game is a privilege that few will get to experience on a worldwide level.

SNES mini will have a lot of special software in it. Also a large sample of classics will be available on the platform. SNES games include: Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox and Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

Nintendo looks to be all ready and raring to go ahead with its project for the winter season of 2017. Nothing is going to stop it from its plans.

