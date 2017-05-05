Nintendo Forced to Make a SNES Classic Edition?

Update June 26: Nintendo Unveils SNES Classic.

The NES Classic Edition stock is not completely gone from store shelves yet. New NES Classic inventory trickles into stores like Target and Walmart. The numbers are though extremely low and get lower each day. We expect the NES Classic to be completely gone by early next week. It is not clear where these units are still coming from.

Nintendo fans who have not been able to get a Nintendo NES Classic at the $59.99 retail price have started turn their focus on the rumored Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition, expected to be released in November.

A re-release of the Super NES from the 90s is far from certain though. There has been a rumor last month that is supposedly confirming that the Super NES Classic is in the works, but there is no proof.

The biggest reason to be confident about a SNES Classic release are the expectations of Nintendo fans. The relationship between Nintendo and consumers who wanted a NES Classic is poisoned. If Nintendo is not releasing another classic video game console this fall, the backlash could be considerable.

Nintendo has though shown that they do not care much about what consumers think. The official reason to discontinue the NES Classic is focus. Nintendo said that the company does not have unlimited resources and that the focus is on the Nintendo Switch.

If Nintendo is going to release a SNES Classic Edition, it will be a more profitable setup for the Japanese video game maker. The NES Classic is a closed system that did not allow to sell additional games. The opposite happened. Hackers opened the console to allow owners to install hundreds of bootlegged games.

Now that Nintendo knows that classic gaming consoles are not just interesting to a few geeks, the SNES Classic is going to be a platform. The SNES Classic will have an online store to purchase additional games. It will also come with increased security to prevent hackers from side loading games.

Only a SNES Classic that makes sense financially for Nintendo will see the light of day. Nintendo has huge plans for the Nintendo Switch. They try to match the 100 million sales of the Wii. A distraction, like a SNES Classic, needs to pay off in order for Nintendo to pursue it.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.